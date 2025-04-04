13 Worst Cakes Ever To Be Featured On The Great British Bake Off

The contestants on "The Great British Bake Off" frequently create such beautiful cakes, biscuits, and pastries it's hard to believe that they are considered amateur bakers sometimes. From technical skills to creativity, there is a lot more that goes into baking a cake than just cracking some eggs in a bowl, whisking them together with flour, sugar, and salt, and putting it in the oven.

While "The Great British Baking Show," as the series is known in the U.S., has helped many home bakers increase their confidence in the kitchen with the useful baking tips sprinkled in each episode, there have also been some pretty heartbreaking moments on the show since it first began airing in 2010. Like when one contestant's Baked Alaska is inadvertently removed from the freezer by another and it turns into a melted mess. Or when a contestant tries to swat a fly away from the judges table and accidentally knocks another baker's cakes on the floor.

Although most home chefs have experienced a kitchen mishap or two, it can be quite comforting when someone whose skill level is above your own has a recipe that doesn't turn out. From soggy sponge cakes to melted messes, these cakes are the worst cakes we've seen created under the "Great British Bake Off" tent.