Parchment Paper Lets You Bake A Tall Cake Without A Deep Pan

There's something undeniably magical about a towering, show-stopping cake that leaves everyone in awe, but what if your cake pans just aren't deep enough to create the towering masterpiece you envision? Fear not, for parchment paper holds the key to making your cake dreams come true thanks to a little thing called a cake collar.

Cake collars are simply strips of parchment paper that are taller than your cake pan. By lining the sides of your pan with these parchment strips and securing them with butter, you can add height to your cake pan, allowing your cake to bake taller without toppling over. It's essentially taking the time to line not only the bottom of the cake pan but the sides, too, while extending the walls of the pan.

The magic behind this cake collar technique is all about containing the cake batter within the parchment paper walls. The parchment collar acts as a barrier, allowing the cake to rise vertically without collapsing outward. This baking prep step creates a tall, perfectly baked cake with a delightful, uniform texture.