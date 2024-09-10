Is Whipped Cream Actually The Same As Chantilly Cream?

Whipped cream is nothing more than heavy cream that has been aerated until the texture changes from a thick liquid to a solid. There are multiple ways to whip cream, but ultimately it is not defined by whether it's beaten with a whisk or an electric mixer, but the end result. It can be plain and unsweetened or doctored up with everything from honey to sour cream to chocolate. It is an incredibly broad recipe with few parameters. The texture can range from soft and droopy to thick and stiff but it is still whipped cream. It is possible to overbeat whipped cream and when that happens, the liquid and fat will separate, and if you keep going you will have started making butter.

You can use heavy cream or heavy whipping cream to make whipped cream. There is a slight difference in butterfat content, with heavy cream edging ahead, but either will whip well. Light cream, however, should not be used as the lack of fat will prevent it from thickening. Once whipped, fresh whipped cream will last in the refrigerator for a day or two (or it can be frozen).