Here's What Your Favorite Hell's Kitchen Winners Are Up To Now

When "Hell's Kitchen" first aired way back in the year 2005, it was easy to see why it was going to be a massive success. It had drama, conflict, high stakes, and a group of wildly talented people all trying to do what they do best while impressing one of the most notoriously difficult-to-please chefs in the world. The stakes were high, the punishments were awful, and by the end of the first episode, everyone watching had their favorite contestants.

Before we get into what some of our favorite winners are doing, we do have some good news: Some of the chefs who presented the stiffest competition have gone on to do some impressive things. Season 2's Virginia Dalbeck, for example, has opened a slew of restaurants, including the Cork & Pig Tavern and the Red Oak Kitchen. Season 7's Jason Santos is the owner of the New Orleans–inspired Buttermilk & Bourbon, and Torrece "Chef T" Gregoire (the runner-up from season 14) opened Union 41 in Bristol, Virginia.

Appearing on the show can be a life-changing experience, and it makes sense. If you can weather what Hell's Kitchen has to throw at you, you can do anything, right? While some winners have gone on to stay in the restaurant industry, not everyone has. Let's check in on some of the show's favorite winners and see what they're doing now.

