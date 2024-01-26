Hell's Kitchen Winner Ryan O'Sullivan Tells Us About The Show's Thrilling Season Finale

The pressure was on for Ryan O'Sullivan to create a show-stopping menu for the final challenge. "Gordon [Ramsay] pulled us aside, and he said, 'Look, guys, don't worry too much about using tweezers and making it look all fancy — just cook from the heart,'" O'Sullivan remembers. From there, the determined chef drew on his core culinary memories, particularly those involving his family. The elegant, French-inspired fare may have intimidated some on his team, but it was business as usual for O'Sullivan, whose father is a classically trained chef. "Chicken and mushroom vol-au-vent were the first things that I actually remember cooking with my dad," he tells Tasting Table. "Whenever he would ask me what I want for dinner, I'd say chicken and mushroom vol-au-vents — even though it pained him to make puff pastry — so I had to do it."

O'Sullivan's mother also played a role, serving as the inspiration behind his stunning lobster ravioli. "My mother is one of the most glamorous people I've ever met in my life, so the lobster was an ode to her because the lobster is a glamorous protein," he says. "Even Gordon said to me, ... 'In all my years of cooking and all the dishes I've eaten, I've never seen a dish like this.'" Such high praise from the chef at the helm of Hell's Kitchen is rare –- but there was more to come for O'Sullivan.