How To Ensure Lobster Steals The Spotlight When Stuffed In Ravioli

The potential fillings for homemade ravioli don't need to be limited to simply spinach or mushrooms and cheese. The options are endless, but one arguably stands above the rest. Adding lobster to ravioli will always transform the dish. Lobster ravioli is extravagance in a bite — the decadent lobster meets rich ricotta, creating a luscious meal that never gets old.

Whether you pair lobster ravioli with a creamy white wine sauce or classic tomato sauce, the main ingredient should always shine through. Lobster has a sweet, rich taste that deserves to get the spotlight. To avoid the crustacean from getting overshadowed, start out by sparingly using other ingredients when stuffing the ravioli.

While the ricotta is standard for the ravioli, be intentional about how you season the lobster so you don't distract from its naturally fresh flavor. Add a small amount of ricotta, along with lemon zest, salt, pepper, and thyme to make a lobster-forward filling.