The Best Mexican Restaurants Guy Fieri Discovered On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

For decades, the Food Network has captivated millions of viewers worldwide, tempting them with an eclectic range of reality programs spotlighting various cuisines and industry businesses. Hosted by the charismatic and energetic Guy Fieri, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" for one, has been going strong since 2006. It takes audiences around the U.S. and beyond, promoting standout independent eateries and small chains. Let's revisit some of the exceptional Mexican eateries he has featured through the seasons. For this curated selection, we've taken into account multiple factors, such as authentic flavors and techniques, hearty portions, awards, and positive online reviews. Read more on our methodology at the end of this article.

Several key factors determine which types of Mexican restaurants we should avoid and which ones are actually worth visiting. Establishments offering traditional recipes, cheeses, and chiles, as well as house-made salsas and desserts, made the top of the list. With these criteria in mind, let's examine some of the Mexican gems featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," spanning different states.