The Best Mexican Restaurants Guy Fieri Discovered On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
For decades, the Food Network has captivated millions of viewers worldwide, tempting them with an eclectic range of reality programs spotlighting various cuisines and industry businesses. Hosted by the charismatic and energetic Guy Fieri, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" for one, has been going strong since 2006. It takes audiences around the U.S. and beyond, promoting standout independent eateries and small chains. Let's revisit some of the exceptional Mexican eateries he has featured through the seasons. For this curated selection, we've taken into account multiple factors, such as authentic flavors and techniques, hearty portions, awards, and positive online reviews. Read more on our methodology at the end of this article.
Several key factors determine which types of Mexican restaurants we should avoid and which ones are actually worth visiting. Establishments offering traditional recipes, cheeses, and chiles, as well as house-made salsas and desserts, made the top of the list. With these criteria in mind, let's examine some of the Mexican gems featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," spanning different states.
Tacos Chiwas (Arizona)
This family-owned taqueria can be found near Midtown Phoenix, at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and in Mesa. Its authentic recipes have been passed down for generations. They feature Chihuahua-style tacos prepared with handmade corn tortillas as well as house-made salsas bursting with flavor. According to Arizona PBS, the co-owner, Armando Hernandez, travels to the Mexican state yearly to source his chile de árbol, a small but potent pepper typically used in sauces and stews.
"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has especially praised the house's barbacoa tacos, stuffed with shredded beef cheek, onion, and cilantro. The flour gorditas have also received high marks, as has the tender beef tongue, a customer favorite.
Tacos Chiwas has been spotlighted by both the Arizona Republic and Visit Phoenix. Plus, it has earned 10 Best of Phoenix accolades from the Phoenix New Times, including Best Gorditas and Quesadillas. Those flavorful bites may be enough to lure in the crowds, but it's actually the warm and efficient service that seals the deal.
Multiple locations
The Fold: Botanas and Bar (Little Rock, Arkansas)
Established in 2012, The Fold delights with its bright interior and striped, pink-leather booths. It's housed in a building from the 1960s that served as a gas station and an auto repair shop, which complements its retro-chic vibe. This taqueria takes pride in its locally sourced ingredients and freshly made dressings. It also offers playful, potent craft mocktails and cocktails, including crowd-pleasers like the peach soft-serve and the jalapeño margaritas. At this welcoming, colorful spot, the flavors and techniques are both nostalgic and creative. The menu is also constantly evolving, and the customer service rarely fails to impress. In fact, each item is so meticulously and lovingly prepared that a patron on Yelp was inspired to write this haiku:
"Scent of peppers rise,
Kitchen hums with quiet pride,
Fresh tortillas breathe."
One customer has declared this joint their ultimate destination for vegetarian tacos, while another has singled out the churros, elevated with a house-made dulce de leche. As for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," it has particularly highlighted the bison burrito, topped with queso fresco and spicy ranchero, as well as the savory cornmeal waffle, a brunch favorite. It's little wonder, then, that The Fold was named one of the top restaurant-bars in the area in 2021 by AY Magazine. Or that it was hailed by the Arkansas Times in 2025 as the city's most delicious burrito.
(501) 916-9706
3501 Old Cantrell Rd
Little Rock, AR 72202
Chichen Itzá Restaurant (Los Angeles, California)
Named after a world-famous Mayan site in the Yucatán Peninsula, Chichen Itzá is a restaurant and caterer on L.A.'s South Grand Avenue specializing in that Mexican region's dishes. This acclaimed, family-owned spot was established in 2001 and is a sister venue to Michelin-starred Holbox. Both are owned and operated by three-time James Beard Award nominee chef Gilberto Cetina.
Thanks to its consistent food quality, lively and welcoming vibe, and knowledgeable staff, Chichen Itzá has earned praise from foodies and critics alike. For example, it was named one of the best Great L.A. spots for Yucatecan food by Eater Los Angeles in 2021. Plus, it's been featured in both the Los Angeles Times and Time Out Los Angeles. So, make sure to sample some of the signature items highlighted on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," such as the longaniza asada appetizer (house-made chorizo) or the cochinita pibil (slow-roasted pork wrapped in banana leaves for a juicy result).
(213) 741-1075
3655 S Grand Ave c6
Los Angeles, CA 90007
Lito's Mexican Food (Santa Barbara, California)
Known for its customizable breakfast burritos, hearty portions, and reasonable prices, Lito's is a tiny, family-operated joint with an impressive selection of traditional offerings. Though it only operates from early morning till early or mid-afternoon, its stellar reputation is such that it was named one of the best restaurants in Santa Barbara for 2025 by Eater Los Angeles. Patrons, for one, can't get enough of the welcoming and attentive service, the generous fillings, and the daily pozole, hailed as one of the best in the country.
For its part, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has spotlighted the house's juicy carnitas as well as the cubed pork pozole, a stew enhanced with hominy, onions, and morita chile. If these items don't suit your palate, you can always opt for the huevos rancheros, tamale special, or shrimp fajitas. Heads up: Peak-time orders may take longer than 20 minutes, as per the restaurant's website.
(805) 962-1559
514 E Haley St
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
El Tesoro (Atlanta, Georgia)
El Tesoro is a laid-back, family-run taqueria that debuted in 2018 and now doubles as a coffeehouse. It's been featured by Atlanta Magazine, the Atlanta Handl, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For its part, Atlanta Coffee Shops has noted its colorful outdoor seating area, freshly prepared horchata iced coffee, and incredibly filling bites. Both the Edgewood and West End locations offer daily specials, brunch, and a spacious patio, not to mention catering services for private occasions.
Guy Fieri enjoyed every bite of the house's Carnitas Guerrero, which consists of twice-cooked pork, pickled onion or habanero, rice, and your choice of beans or tortillas. As for the chicken tinga, it was hailed by Atlanta Magazine as one of the best tacos in the city. In short, El Tesoro offers great value, warm and attentive service, and a relaxed vibe, making it worth queuing for, according ti its enthusiastic clientele.
Multiple locations
Jarocho Pescados y Mariscos (Kansas City, Kansas)
Jarocho is a highly acclaimed Veracruz-style seafood establishment that offers daily specials as well as attractive happy-hour deals. It has earned multiple nods from Feast Awards: Kansas City and Kansas City Favorites. Intrigued by the restaurant's name? It's a demonym for the residents of Veracruz, where the chef-owner grew up. Clearly, he's made sure his home state's charm is positively reflected in both the food and the vibe, which patrons have hailed as authentic and unpretentious. Diners are also thrilled with the reasonably priced, generous servings.
Looking at the menu, it's packed with exquisite catches, spanning oysters in chile butter, an incredibly fresh scallop ceviche, and a seafood paella. As for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," it has featured two exceptional items: the fried whole fish as well as the grilled oysters stuffed with cheese, jalapeños, octopus, crab, and shrimp.
(913) 281-7757
719 Kansas Ave
Kansas City, KS 66105
Letty's de Leticia's Cocina (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Letty's is a cozy, family-run joint offering authentic, home-style dishes. It's located in a building from 1947 that once housed Las Vegas' first Mexican cantina, El Sombrero. This bustling, welcoming venue has garnered multiple recognitions from the Flavors for Life culinary organization and was named one of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Top 100 restaurants in 2024. It's also been written up by Las Vegas Weekly and Eater Las Vegas. Customers clearly don't mind waiting for this spot's generously filled tacos, juicy meats, and freshly prepared aguas frescas.
"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has featured several of Letty's mouthwatering items, such as the cochinita pibil, the incredibly cheesy beef chilangos, and the torta milanesa with breaded chicken (you can opt for the breaded steak milanesa instead). The show has also spotlighted the house's unique, award-winning La Fresca margarita, which includes 100% agave tequila and tangy tamarind pulp and is typically served with a sweet-and-spicy tamarind straw.
(702) 476-9477
807 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Casa Chimayó Restaurant (Santa Fe, New Mexico)
Founded in 2011, this casual, family-owned joint blends Mexican, Northern New Mexican, and Navajo flavors using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The Santa Fe Reporter has praised its impeccable service as well as delightful entrees like the salmon taco and the pork enchiladas. As for the Santa Fe New Mexican, it has noted the venue's unaffected mood and the quality of its comfort food. Online reviewers widely echo all these positive sentiments. You'll find the latter equally impressed with the eclectic selection, the duly attentive staff, and the overall welcoming vibe.
The menu is packed with classic favorites such as fresh tableside guacamole and generously stuffed tacos that include chicken, cochinita pibil, and duck confit. As for Guy Fieri, he especially enjoyed the blue corn chicken enchiladas, loaded with cheddar jack and your choice of filling. The decadent coconut flan, served with whipped cream and fresh fruit, also received his seal of approval.
(505) 428-0391
409 W Water St
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Güero (Portland, Oregon)
Güero is a casual, laid-back neighborhood joint with garden seating serving hearty tortas and bowls prepared from fresh ingredients as well as craft mezcal cocktails. It can get quite busy, but it'll be worth your while. Fun fact: "Güero" or "Güera" is Mexican slang used as a term of endearment or to address fair-skinned people.
This restaurant has been featured by multiple media outlets and publications, from Oregon Public Broadcasting to The Oregonian and Time Out Portland. According to Portland Monthly, it sells between 200 and 300 Mexican-style burgers per week, and for good reason. That mouthwatering hamburguesa is lovingly made with butter-toasted potato buns and includes avocado, ham, pickled jalapeños, and grilled onions. As for Guy Fieri, he recommends the vegetarian Masa y Papa torta, which features a fried masa and potato pancake, roasted tamarind tomato, and pickled onion. He also highlights the spicy ahogada torta, filled with pork and a habanero slaw, as well as the carnitas, another beloved classic.
(503) 887-9258
200 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
Ro-Ho Pork and Bread (San Antonio, Texas)
This establishment was founded in 2015 by Guadalajara native chef Jorge Rojo, a jack-of-all-trades who's also behind the venue's displayed paintings and woodwork. It has grabbed the attention of the San Antonio Current, KSAT, My San Antonio, and Flavors of Texas. More recently, this spot was nominated for CultureMap San Antonio's 2026 Tastemaker Awards in the Best Sandwich category.
Ro-Ho proposes Jalisco-style dishes prepared from scratch, but with a modern twist. Here are a few standout items bursting with flavor to try, as highlighted by the Food Network. There's a torta ahogada, which includes bean puree, tomato salsa, and pickled onion and was named one of the city's best bites in 2025 by 13WHAM ABC. Diners can also opt for the pork carnitas or the aptly named ChilaKillers, drizzled with sour cream. Regardless of what they feast on, customers remain delighted by the original artwork, the accommodating personnel, and the incredibly swift service.
Multiple locations
Methodology
Here's how we compiled this curated list of the best Mexican restaurants featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." First, we filtered out locations that closed down or haven't earned at least 4.5 stars on Google. We made sure to cover various cities, concepts, and budgets, as long as the establishments in question still offer authentic, freshly prepared, and flavorful items. Glowing reviews left on Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor were also taken into account.
We also mentioned the specialty items praised on the show and included favorites recommended by loyal customers. Finally, all of these top eateries have been written up by reputable publications and outlets, and most of them have earned industry accolades.