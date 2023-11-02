Steak Milanesa Is The Unique Dish With A Crunchy Breadcrumb Coating

Some foods hit the right notes of simplicity, nostalgia and flavor. Whether it's a grilled cheese, loaded bowl of congee, or a chicken potpie, comfort foods can take on a range of forms. In Italy and Latin America — especially Argentina — a popular beloved food is the steak milanesa. Made with a thin cut of beef coated in breadcrumbs and pan-fried to golden, crispy perfection it's a dish with an appeal that is immediate.

The dish has longstanding popularity as it's well-seasoned, texturally intriguing, and easy to pair with other ingredients, like a ham and cheese topping. In fact, Argentina gave steak milanesa its own holiday — May 3. The dish is an affordable food that's enjoyed in cantinas, stuffed into sandwiches, and sold pre-prepped. Inside the home, it's not an intimidating endeavor, using straightforward techniques and commonly found ingredients. The combination of accessibility and delicious taste yields a truly special dish.