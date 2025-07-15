10 Facts About The Controversial Durian Fruit You Should Know

Dubbed the "King of Fruits" because of its distinctive flavor, texture, and health benefits, Durian is a tropical produce that is widely popular in East and Southeast Asia. Named for the Malay word for thorns, "duri," it does, indeed, look like a spiky porcupine from the outside. Once you open it, though, you'll find a mildly sweet, custardy pulp that you can either consume by itself or incorporate into various dishes and desserts.

Then why is durian considered such a divisive fruit? For one, it's notorious for its extremely foul smell — a combination of rotten onions, sulfur, garbage, sweaty socks, and sewage, as people have described it. That doesn't sound very appetizing, does it?

Yet, this pulp is highly coveted, and today, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam are the top five durian-producing countries. Given the growing interest for that fruit in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and the United States, too, here are a few interesting facts about durian you should probably know about.