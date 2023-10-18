Is There A Difference Between Profiteroles And Cream Puffs?

You're in a French bakery, and the comforting aroma of freshly baked pastries greets you. A few desserts catch your eye, but you're trying to decide between ordering the cream puffs or the profiteroles for an upcoming gathering. These golden and tempting pastries share the same foundation: Choux pastry, a light French dough made from butter, flour, and eggs that puffs up when baked. And, when baked correctly, the interiors are usually hollow, perfect for a generous filling.

So, what makes cream puffs different from profiteroles? The main distinction lies in the filling. You can find profiteroles stuffed with various fillings both sweet and savory, and ice cream is a popular choice since its coldness contrasts with the warm crispness of the dough. It's also common to find chocolate or caramel sauce drizzled over these pastries.

Cream puffs, on the other hand, while sharing the same choux base as profiteroles, usually house a luscious pastry cream rich in custardy flavor. While vanilla is a popular flavor, the custard can also be flavored with matcha, chocolate, milk tea, or really anything. The tops of cream puffs are often dusted with confectioners' sugar, though it isn't rare these days to find cream puffs with a chocolate shell or a crispy and sweet craquelin crust.