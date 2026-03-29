8 Canceled Food Network Shows That Deserve A Comeback

The recent, shocking (to fans) cancellation of longtime Food Network favorite "The Kitchen" put a spotlight on some of the reasons shows are canceled. In this case, it was apparently a corporate/administrative thing, with Warner Brothers Discovery separating its TV and streaming platforms.

Regardless of the specific reasons behind any given cancellation, the simple fact is that nothing lasts forever in television. Think about the shows and personalities that have dominated Food Network's lineup over the years — Giada De Laurentiis, Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Rachael Ray, Ina Garten, Sara Moulton — and they've all had shows come and go, including some that were flagship shows for the network.

Some of the shows that were discarded along the way were also rebooted, including "Good Eats" and "Iron Chef," but they're only the tip of the iceberg. Food Network has a lot of shows in its dustbin, and there's a case to be made for reviving many of them. Here are eight canceled — or discontinued — Food Network shows that were once popular, and for various reasons might be worth rebooting.