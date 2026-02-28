16 Classic Food Network Shows That Time Made Us Forget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Remember back when you used to get sucked into hours on end of Food Network shows because it played all your favorites? The early days of Food Network was chock full of shows that became instant classics, after all. Yet many of them have been off television for so long that we've forgotten about them entirely.

While you can still find some episodes of these early Food Network shows online, others are just fond memories. Of course, many of the entries on this list were a breakout series for food celebrities — some of whom you probably still associate with the channel when thinking about Food Network.

Now, there's a good chance some readers still remember classic shows like "Everyday Italian" with Giada De Laurentiis. But do you remember Emeril Lagasse's earliest Food Network show, before "Emeril Live" (and before he was known for yelling "bam!"), or Rachael Ray's travel show? Take a trip with us down memory lane with these 16 classic Food Network shows that aired between 1993 and 2011 that you forgot you loved.