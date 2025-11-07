Here's My Favorite Way To Pull Off Rachael Ray's $40 A Day In NYC

For the first stop on this budget meal journey, I headed over to Radio Bakery in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, which is a must-try for those who love creative baked goods and homemade focaccia. The same team behind Rolo's — which is one of "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White's favorite restaurants — launched the bakery's flagship Greenpoint location in 2023. By 2024, The New York Times named it one of the best bakeries across the U.S., and in May 2025, this Prospect Heights spot opened up.

Radio Bakery's the type of place you'd walk by, see a line wrapped around the block waiting to enter, and wonder, "Is it really that good?" Trust me when I say, the answer is yes. The bakery offers tons of pastries and baked goods for under $10, like the shakshuka focaccia slice or the maple sage breakfast sausage croissant, for an affordable NYC breakfast. Everything is baked in-house daily and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Since many items sell out quickly, it's recommended to get there early.

I opted to try a pastry that's exclusive to the bakery's Prospect Heights location: the Darjeeling cardamom morning bun. Coming in at $6 before tax and tip, this bun is large — around the size of my hand — and absolutely delicious. Looking almost like a cinnamon-roll-croissant hybrid, it has a light, flaky exterior dusted with a sugary mixture. Once past the crispy outside, you're met with soft, moist layers beneath. The interior has a very prominent buttery flavor profile that complements the outer layers beautifully. The cardamom comes through with each bite, giving the bun a warming spice that balances the sweetness, with delicate notes of Darjeeling tea peeking through. If you're in the area, this is a must-try.

radiobakery.nyc

Multiple locations