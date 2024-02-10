15 Best Noodle Shops In NYC's Chinatown

There would be a hole in Manhattan's heart without its Chinatown. The buzzy, crowded lower tip of the borough is home to the highest concentration of Chinese people in the Western Hemisphere, as well as more than just a few culinary landmarks in the city. It's a self-sustaining enclave of Chinese people, culture, traditions, and food that is actively resisting gentrification and the rise of property ownership changes against the favor of longtime locals. But as Chinatown changes and modernizes for better or for worse, plenty of the neighborhood's small, family-run noodle shops — new and centuries old — are still holding strong.

What is the most beautiful thing about noodles? Hard to say, but they're an important vector of flavor. Noodles do the heavy lifting of carrying a painter's palate of flavors and ingredients to our tongues, warming and filling the insides as they go down. In this guide, we factor in each menu's authenticity and consistency, as well as the restaurant's word-of-mouth reputation. Let's take you inside the labyrinth of narrow streets, steamy windows, and late-night haunts to steer you to some of the best noodles Manhattan's Chinatown has to offer.