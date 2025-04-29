14 Absolute Best Cheap Breakfast Spots In NYC

Taking a trip to the Big Apple can come with a sense that you're either missing out on something important or you're spending way too much money. Food is expensive, after all, and so is New York City. We've got you covered, though, and we're going to start with breakfast.

The city has plenty of options for an affordable breakfast, and we're going to say that "cheap" absolutely doesn't have to mean bad or even mediocre. One of the things to love about New York is that it's mastered the art of making foods delicious on a budget, and it makes sense: There's a lot of competition here, and you have to stand out while getting customers in the door. Simplicity can be stellar — just look at the popularity of New York's iconic bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches.

And, to be clear, there are a lot of great options out there. How did we put our list together? We started with some personal favorites and some suggestions from NYC-based friends and family. After setting ourselves the goal of spotlighting restaurants where you can get a filling breakfast for less than $20, we made sure we had locations from a variety of neighborhoods that are serving up a variety of breakfast options.