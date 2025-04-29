14 Absolute Best Cheap Breakfast Spots In NYC
Taking a trip to the Big Apple can come with a sense that you're either missing out on something important or you're spending way too much money. Food is expensive, after all, and so is New York City. We've got you covered, though, and we're going to start with breakfast.
The city has plenty of options for an affordable breakfast, and we're going to say that "cheap" absolutely doesn't have to mean bad or even mediocre. One of the things to love about New York is that it's mastered the art of making foods delicious on a budget, and it makes sense: There's a lot of competition here, and you have to stand out while getting customers in the door. Simplicity can be stellar — just look at the popularity of New York's iconic bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches.
And, to be clear, there are a lot of great options out there. How did we put our list together? We started with some personal favorites and some suggestions from NYC-based friends and family. After setting ourselves the goal of spotlighting restaurants where you can get a filling breakfast for less than $20, we made sure we had locations from a variety of neighborhoods that are serving up a variety of breakfast options.
Mile End Deli - Brooklyn
Getting an affordable breakfast in New York City doesn't mean that you're just going to have to grab something and eat it on the run. Stop in to the Mile End Delicatessen in Brooklyn and you'll find a ton of options for an almost shockingly decent price. Take that featured image. That's the deli's smoked meat hash platter, which comes with eggs, smoked brisket, onions, and potatoes. At the time of this writing, it'll set you back just $18. Similarly priced are options like breakfast poutine, French toast made from challah bread, and a classic breakfast platter that includes latkes, eggs, toast, and bacon or salami.
There are bagels here, too, and this deli also has earned itself a shout-out in the Michelin Guide. Mile End is a favorite with locals and visitors alike, recommended to anyone who wants some of the best latkes in the city. Best of all, breakfast is served all day long, so no matter what time you wander in, you're not going to be disappointed.
Johny's Luncheonette - Flower/Flatiron District
One of the best things about NYC is the no-frills, casual neighborhood favorites that are just serving up really good food without an added dose of pretentiousness. That's what Johny's Luncheonette is doing, and if you stop in here, pull up a stool at the counter, and choose anything off the menu, you're not going to be disappointed. You will, however, be surprised at how much food you get for affordable prices.
The breakfast menu includes plenty of the classics, like egg sandwiches, breakfast platters, omelets, pancakes, and, of course, there are bagels, too. At the time of this writing, there's nothing on the breakfast menu that's over $20, and that includes stacks of pancakes that are as big as the plate and omelets overflowing with goodness. Reviews stress that it might be crowded and there might be a wait for a seat to open up, but things do move fast, and it's worth it. This diner that isn't doing anything fancy, but is doing the classics in a way that keeps people coming back morning after morning.
Westway Diner - Hell's Kitchen
We'll be honest: We have a soft spot for diners, the kind of places where visitors are made to feel as welcome as the locals, the food is good, the coffee's hot, and there's plenty of both. Westway Diner has been doing things this way since 1988, and it's won over legions of fans by having a ton of variety, affordable options, and the chance to order breakfast any time.
One of the things we love about this place is that there are salads on the menu, and if you've never started your day with a Cobb salad or a Greek antipasto plate, have you even lived? There are also a ton of wraps that are so big you might not want to try to eat them on the go, and at the time of this writing, they're priced between $9.99 and $15.99 for the Psara wrap, which includes eggs, lox, and mixed greens. Treat yourself to a waffle sundae, chicken and waffles, or opt for French toast, all for well under $20. It's no wonder that there are plenty of reviews that suggest the only regret they walked away with was not finding this place sooner.
Broad Nosh Bagels - Multiple locations
Wanting to make the most of your NYC trip might mean packing each day to the brim, and breakfast on the go might be what you need to start your day right. In that case, check out Broad Nosh bagels. There are three locations — on 42nd, 86th, and 58th — and these aren't your ordinary bagel sandwiches. Broad Nosh has all kinds of fish, from smoked salmon and lox to white fish, along with classics like the bacon, egg, and cheese and sweet choices like peanut butter Nutella bagels.
There are a ton of options on the menu for around $5.50, with none going above $20. Customers also have the option of adding sides like latkes or getting a bagel along with an omelet or avocado toast. It's no secret that there are a lot of great bagel places in New York City, but we're giving this one a shout-out because not only can you get some deliciously creative bagels here, but we love that it's offering a full and affordable breakfast from locations close to Central Park. Pro tip: Get it to go, and head to the park to eat.
Kopitiam - Lower East Side
Kopitiam is a Malaysian restaurant, and it's here that you can get an outstanding Malaysian breakfast all day long. Pictured is a dish called nasi lemak, which is made with egg, coconut rice, cucumber, fried anchovies, and peanuts, then served with sambal sauce. (That's a spicy, chili-based condiment.) At the time of this writing, this delicious breakfast dish is priced at a reasonable $12, and that's about average for the prices of Kopitiam's other breakfast dishes, too.
There are sweet dishes on the menu here, too, like several types of Malaysian-style French toast. There's also pan mee — mushrooms, pork, anchovies, and flour noodles — or a fish ball soup that's just outstanding and the perfect way to start the day on a chilly New York morning. Among the most liked and talked-about dishes are the nasi lemak and another breakfast item, the kaya butter toast. It's small and quaint, with an unassuming atmosphere and just good food.
Golden Diner - Chinatown
Golden Diner's chef Sam Yoo was recognized by the James Beard Foundation in 2020, and we're starting with that to make it clear just what kind of quality we're talking about here. With that in mind, this place might be affordable and delicious, but you should probably factor some wait time into your plans. Tons of loyal fans say that it's worth it, though — especially if you're in the mood for pancakes.
Those honey butter pancakes might be worth the trip to New York City alone; they're just as delicious as they look, and as of this writing, they're priced at $16. The breakfast menu also has eggs and omelet options, as well as a breakfast burrito, burgers, avocado toast, a green tea coffee cake that you should definitely save room for, and a matzo ball soup that's a perfect winter breakfast. There's nothing over $20, and it's all added up to mean tons of loyal customers.
Pause Cafe - Lower East Side
Pause Cafe is a Moroccan coffee house serving breakfast all day long, and honestly, we don't know how it's being done for the affordable prices being charged here. There are a lot of traditional Moroccan dishes you definitely need to try in your lifetime, and Pause Cafe is serving up a stellar shakshuka (pictured). It's a warm-you-from-the-inside sort of dish that's basically eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce, and at the time of this writing, it's priced at just $8.
There are other things on the breakfast menu, like avocado toast, French toast, bagel and lox, egg sandwiches, and omelets, and most of that comes in under $10. We'd go as far as to say that if you've just spent all afternoon out in the snowy city streets, that shakshuka is exactly what you should be treating yourself to. It's no wonder that Pause Cafe has become a local favorite, and yes, it gets better. Start your day off with Moroccan spiced coffee or a Moroccan mint tea, hot or iced, and that day will start off right.
Win Son Bakery - Brooklyn
There's a Win Son restaurant in Brooklyn right next to the Win Son Bakery. The restaurant has gotten a mention in the Michelin Guide, along with Bib Gourmand recognition for outstanding food at an affordable price. It's the bakery you're going to want to go to for breakfast because, in addition to serving coffees that include things like a five-spice latte or cappuccino, this Taiwanese-American eatery is also serving all kinds of delicious teas, cocktails, and some wildly creative egg sandwiches with toppings like havarti and ginger, a shitake mushroom cake, and pastrami beef tongue.
One of the staple favorites that keeps customers coming back is the scallion pancake, but that's only one small part of what has customers raving. Fans give the chefs kudos for delicious pastries and incredible coffees, and honestly, if there's a better breakfast than a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on a scallion pancake, followed by a pastry and coffee ... we'd have to see it to believe it. And yes, most items on the breakfast menu come in under $20.
Cafe Henri - Long Island City
With a name like Cafe Henri and a menu that's mostly in French, you might expect you're going to wrap up breakfast or brunch here feeling a bit of sticker shock. That's absolutely not the case, and while there are a few dishes that come in at just over $20, the majority don't. Opt for fresh crepes with cheese, ratatouille, ham, or grilled vegetables (among other options), French toast, a three-egg omelet, and if you're a fan of whipping up an easy quiche Lorraine at home, the chefs here will serve up one that'll give you plenty of ideas. Get adventurous with escargot, chicken liver mousse, or a spinach and Swiss cheese pie ... with each dish under $20.
We get it. It doesn't seem possible. Countless online reviews say that it's not only possible but that the menu, the price point, and the atmosphere come together to make this one of the most outstanding breakfast and brunch locations in the city. It's the kind of place that feels special enough to save for a Sunday brunch but affordable enough for any day of the week. And, yes, you might want to consider making reservations.
John's Coffee Shop - Midtown East
John's Coffee Shop doesn't have that much of a social media presence, and that's a shame — because what photos have been posted, they're the sort of thing that makes us hungry just looking at them. There's a good chance that John's simply doesn't feel the need to wade into the cesspool of social media, as reviewers suggest it already has a massive and loyal following. While that means things might look busy, don't worry — the line moves fast, and you'll be in, out, and on your way before you know it.
When it comes to recommendations, customers say that you should definitely try the pancakes, the pastrami is outstanding, and so is the corned beef hash. This is another NYC diner that's got a straightforward menu but is doing it in a way that keeps customers coming back, especially considering they can count on getting a delicious, filling breakfast for between $10 and $20. The staff are friendly, the coffee is always hot, and when visitors say that it was their go-to spot for the duration of their trip, you know they're onto something amazing.
B&H Dairy - East Village
B&H Dairy is another great New York City breakfast spot that doesn't have much of an online presence, and we'd guess that it's just because the chefs here are way too busy in the kitchen to spend time on that sort of thing. Breakfast is only served until 11 a.m. so you'll need to get there early, but it's worth it. The longevity of this kosher and vegetarian restaurant speaks for itself, and this has been an East Village staple since 1938.
While you're not quite going to be paying 1938 prices, they're not far off. Omelets — complete with challah bread, home fries, and a drink — will cost you around $10, and pancakes are only a few bucks more. Dishes are described as being hearty, filling, and made with all the dedication of someone cooking for a lifelong family friend, and there are plenty of customers who have taken to sites like Yelp to say that's exactly what they feel like when they walk through the doors.
Somedays Bakery - Multiple locations
We love the name of Somedays Bakery, because it's true. Some days, you might feel like a simple omelet for breakfast. Some days, you just want to get a little extra creative with your avocado toast. And some other days, you want a decadent pastry that may or may not be too big to hold with one hand. That's where Somedays comes in, and although the different locations of this bakery are going to be serving some different things — the bacon and cheese croissant pictured only shows up in Long Island City — fans say that whatever you get, you're not going to be disappointed.
Menu staples include several croissants and a delectable-looking chocolate hazelnut praline lattice, and it's that last one that's the most expensive at a still-reasonable $10.75. It's the bakery's social media that gives the best idea of the variety of delicious sweet treats here: You might find blueberry and cardamom sweet buns, an Irish cream Danish, or a croissant with an apple pie filling and dusted with sliced almonds. Whatever you find, it'll be expertly handmade, surprisingly affordable, and absolute perfection.
Frankel's Delicatessen - Brooklyn
Everyone knows that New York City is the bagel capital of the world, and that means there's some seriously stiff competition there. Frankel's, however, is a serious competitor, serving up some bagel sandwiches that are simply above and beyond what you may be thinking a simple bagel sandwich could be. We're talking about smoked salmon tartare, an heirloom tomato bagel, or if you prefer whitefish, there's one of those, too. It's the smoked salmon that hits our $20 cutoff, but there are plenty of other options here, too — particularly if you're looking for a sandwich that's not a bagel.
The pastrami gets regular shout-outs on social media and review sites, but that's just the start of things. If you, for some reason, skip the pastrami, egg, and cheese sandwich, try the brisket sandwich or the egg, greens, and Swiss for something straightforward and delicious. All of these sandwiches hover between $9.75 and $15.25, which might seem like a lot ... but seriously, look at how huge these things are! (Pro tip: Try the babka. Get one to take home, make a seriously upgraded French toast with the cinnamon babka, and you're welcome!)
Daily Provisions - Multiple locations
If you happen across any of the locations of Daily Provisions — which includes stores in the Upper East and West Sides, Union Square, Cobble Hill, and in the Rockefeller Center — stop in and see what they have, especially if you're in the mood for some breakfast. In addition to being able to pick up a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich for just under $10, you could also go for the version that's made on an everything croissant. Should you? Yes.
Daily Provisions has a number of bakery options that also make for a great and affordable breakfast, including muffins, crullers, cookies, and you can pick up those everything croissants separately, too. The coffee also has a reputation as being outstanding, and another thing we love about this place is it's not just a breakfast joint. It also gives you a great opportunity to pick up something to throw in your bag for when you get snackish later.
Methodology
There are a lot of great places to eat in NYC, so we started with setting our guidelines for inclusion. That meant a single person would need to be able to walk into a restaurant and get a filling breakfast item (or items) for under $20.
We then took a few favorites from personal experience and asked some NYC-dwelling friends and family members for their go-to. We also took into account what locals were recommending on sites like Reddit, and what kind of Tripadvisor and Yelp reviews restaurants earned. Finally, we sorted through to give you an assortment of options: We wanted to make sure we included classic American diner food as well as different cuisines, and then threw in some bakeries and delis for our final list.