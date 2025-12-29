10 Food Network Chefs You Don't See Much Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To succeed in the long term, any business needs to refresh itself continually with new talent and new ideas. The Food Network is no exception. Unfortunately, bringing in new talent means that some familiar favorites end up getting squeezed out or simply move on to other ventures. Of course, the shoe is often on the other foot as well. Some chefs and hosts might move on for reasons of their own. High-profile recent examples included Giada De Laurentiis and Rachel Ray, who each called time on a two-decade-long association with Food Network within the past couple of years. Others were shown the door after being accused of unsavory conduct.

Over the network's 30-plus years on our screens, a lot of chefs have come and gone for various combinations of these reasons. So we've picked a representative sampling of some of the most prominent Food Network chefs and hosts who aren't much seen anymore, and taken a quick look at what they're doing now.