What Anthony Bourdain Really Thought About Food Network

Some of the absolute best lessons we learned from Anthony Bourdain deal less with cooking and more with living. As the intrepid traveler charted his own journey, staying true to the "more life" dogma meant obliterating the existing parameters of (ironically) digestible, chaste "food television" in the early 2000s — standards largely set by the Food Network.

Bourdain's personal favorite food scenes in television history, after all, came from NBC's "Hannibal," a rather unexpected source. But the late Bourdain appreciated the show's eye for artistry nonetheless, and wasn't shy about saying so. In this spirit, his views on the Food Network leaned opposite for the same reason. In a 2007 guest post he wrote for chef-slash-author Michael Ruhlman's blog (via Mashed), Bourdain even complements the culinary ingenuity of fellow "foodist" Alton Brown by expressing surprise at Brown's affiliation with the Food Network. "How did Alton slip inside the wire — and stay there all these years?" Bourdain said. "He must have something on them. He's smart. You actually learn something from his commentary."

Fast-forward to 2014 and an interview with Smithsonian Magazine, here Bourdain likens the Food Network's pantheon of programs more to "reality shows" than anything having to do with cooking. "People don't really cook on TV anymore [...] even the ones where they're actually cooking, it's more about interpersonal drama." Still, it's worth noting that the Food Network was the platform to initially broadcast "A Cook's Tour," Bourdain's first show.