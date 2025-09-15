9 Absolute Best Cooking Lessons We Learned From Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain is known for many things: world traveler, TV presenter, best-selling author, conversationalist, cultural commentator, adventurer — the list is endless. His presence is difficult to quantify; however, above all, Bourdain was a chef (or, as he often referred to himself, a cook). Bourdain believed that cooking is a skill, something you learn, practice, and develop. It's about diligence and attitude. He resisted grandiose culinary notions and took pride in the steely resilience often associated with working in restaurant kitchens.

Bourdain started his career washing dishes, and after finding kinship with the other kitchen "degenerates" (as he often lovingly called them), he developed aspirations of becoming a cook. From dishwasher, he was promoted to line cook, starting his formal training at the Culinary Institute of America shortly thereafter. Bourdain went on to work at restaurants like The Supper Club and Rainbow Room, and at the height of his cooking career, he worked at Brasserie Les Halles in New York City as the executive chef. He worked in restaurants for 20 years before writing the now-infamous New Yorker essay that skyrocketed him to fame. Meaning, his cooking credentials are solid and his opinions on cooking are as unfiltered and decisive as everything else we've come to love about him.

While Bourdain's legacy is vast, remembered dearly for using food and travel as a vehicle for cultural understanding, we've gone back to where it all began. These are the absolute best cooking lessons we learned from Anthony Bourdain.