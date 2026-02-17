The Forgotten Food Network Show Once Hosted By A Beloved Today Show Star

From humble beginnings in the early '90s to a peak of popularity and influence in the 2000s and early 2010s, Food Network has made its mark on the culinary world and the entertainment industry. It's the seed that led to an explosion of food programming, a proliferation of food blogs, and a surge of home-cooks-turned-food-gurus on social media. Many of us have a classic Food Network show that we love from its heyday. Shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," "Chopped," "Iron Chef America," and "Food Network Star" — some of which are still going today — are easily recalled. But not every show from those legendary days remain in the nation's collective memory. One, "Roker on the Road," hosted by beloved NBC "Today" show weather and feature anchor, Al Roker, seems to have been a bit forgotten.

Now 71-years old, Roker recently celebrated his 30th anniversary with NBC. Known for his cheery, positive attitude, the "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" actor says he has no plans to retire, despite recent cancer treatment in 2025. With a lifetime of accomplishments — including holding the The Guinness World Record for longest uninterrupted live TV weather report (at 34 hours) — his mid-2000s Food Network stint in "Roker on the Road" seems to have fallen by the wayside.

The premise of his food show was simple. As Roker succinctly put it at the beginning of episodes, it was "the show that celebrates people and their passion for food." But was it any good and did Food Network cancel it like "The Kitchen"?