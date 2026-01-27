Why Did Food Network Cancel The Kitchen?

If you're a Food Network frequenter, or if you've ever randomly turned on the channel on a Saturday morning, odds are you're familiar with "The Kitchen." For over a decade, this daytime television show became a casual hub for new recipes, hosting tips, food trends, and more between Food Network's other regularly scheduled competition shows. This is why fans were absolutely shocked when the channel announced that the show's final episode would air on December 13, 2025. The long-running, light-hearted show wasn't cancelled due to any dramatic revelations, but simply because of shifting network demands.

Food Network is currently owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which purchased the network after a series of acquisitions between 2018 and 2022. In a June 2025 press release, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled its plan to split into the Streaming & Studios company and the Global Networks company. In other words, the move put streaming services and television services in two separate places.

Amidst these changes, "The Kitchen" seems to have found itself on the chopping block, as the big-wig executives reevaluate how they want to structure the upcoming television channels. A few other Food Network shows have also received the axe on the back of network changes, including seasonal specials such as "Halloween Cookie Challenge," "Last Bite Hotel," and "Outrageous Pumpkins." While the tea isn't piping hot like some of the most controversial Food Network chef departures of all time, the cancellation decision still left fans confused.