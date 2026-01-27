Why Did Food Network Cancel The Kitchen?
If you're a Food Network frequenter, or if you've ever randomly turned on the channel on a Saturday morning, odds are you're familiar with "The Kitchen." For over a decade, this daytime television show became a casual hub for new recipes, hosting tips, food trends, and more between Food Network's other regularly scheduled competition shows. This is why fans were absolutely shocked when the channel announced that the show's final episode would air on December 13, 2025. The long-running, light-hearted show wasn't cancelled due to any dramatic revelations, but simply because of shifting network demands.
Food Network is currently owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which purchased the network after a series of acquisitions between 2018 and 2022. In a June 2025 press release, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled its plan to split into the Streaming & Studios company and the Global Networks company. In other words, the move put streaming services and television services in two separate places.
Amidst these changes, "The Kitchen" seems to have found itself on the chopping block, as the big-wig executives reevaluate how they want to structure the upcoming television channels. A few other Food Network shows have also received the axe on the back of network changes, including seasonal specials such as "Halloween Cookie Challenge," "Last Bite Hotel," and "Outrageous Pumpkins." While the tea isn't piping hot like some of the most controversial Food Network chef departures of all time, the cancellation decision still left fans confused.
'The Kitchen' has been a Food Network staple for over a decade
"The Kitchen" first premiered on Food Network in January 2014, and, turning its tenure on daytime television, debuted over 500 episodes across 40 seasons, making it a true veteran of the channel. Co-hosts Sunny Anderson and Katie Lee Biegel were joined by Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian, and recurring guest Alex Guarnaschelli for jokes, cooking demonstrations, and hacks for the best kitchen experiences. "The Kitchen" was jam-packed with celebrity guests, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Raven-Symone, and Vanilla Ice, and even saw its fair share of celebrity chefs like Martha Stewart and Ree Drummond. Bobby Flay himself took to Instagram at the announcement of the show's cancellation, commenting, "Well done everyone... an iconic run."
Alongside fans expressing disappointment at the show's ending, the hosts themselves were sad to see "The Kitchen" shut its lights for the last time. Lee took to her Instagram story, saying, "'The Kitchen' was the greatest professional honor of my life and I will be forever grateful." While there's no news on what the former hosts will be doing after the cancellation of the show, we do know that Katie Lee is passionate about bringing organic wine to the mainstream and can boast several cookbooks already under her belt. Over 2,000 recipes later, and even though "The Kitchen" won't be airing new episodes on Food Network any longer, we're just glad that it will live on through reruns and happy memories forever.