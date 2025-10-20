This Food Network Show Packed With Celeb Chefs Is Ending After More Than 10 Years

Food Network is canceling a beloved cooking-themed talk show that has been on the air for 11 years. Variety reports (via TVLine) that "The Kitchen" is ending after 40 seasons, and its last episode will air on December 13, 2025. Co-hosted by Sunny Anderson, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Katie Lee Biegel, the show also regularly featured Alex Guarnaschelli, Execute Chef of Butter, one of the best restaurants owned by Food Network stars. It also welcomed many celebrity guests throughout its run, including Rachel Ray, Bobby Flay, Martha Stewart, Daniel Radcliffe, and Regina King.

The first episode of "The Kitchen" aired in January 2014. Throughout its 10 years on the air, the show spanned more than 500 episodes, and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show in 2015. The show was notable for sharing easy-to-follow cooking demonstrations, tips, and recipes as well as answers to viewer questions and trivia games.

Food Network shared a goodbye post on its Instagram page, thanking its hosts for "40 unforgettable seasons," and stating that the network is "immensely grateful to our hosts, crew, guests, and most of all, our loyal viewers for 10+ incredible years." In a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery, Head of Food Content Betsy Ayala said, "Everyone knows all good parties end up in 'The Kitchen,' where the conversation, laughs and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier then [sic] some guests would like, but we've got twelve years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team's hard work during one final holiday season."