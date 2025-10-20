This Food Network Show Packed With Celeb Chefs Is Ending After More Than 10 Years
Food Network is canceling a beloved cooking-themed talk show that has been on the air for 11 years. Variety reports (via TVLine) that "The Kitchen" is ending after 40 seasons, and its last episode will air on December 13, 2025. Co-hosted by Sunny Anderson, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Katie Lee Biegel, the show also regularly featured Alex Guarnaschelli, Execute Chef of Butter, one of the best restaurants owned by Food Network stars. It also welcomed many celebrity guests throughout its run, including Rachel Ray, Bobby Flay, Martha Stewart, Daniel Radcliffe, and Regina King.
The first episode of "The Kitchen" aired in January 2014. Throughout its 10 years on the air, the show spanned more than 500 episodes, and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show in 2015. The show was notable for sharing easy-to-follow cooking demonstrations, tips, and recipes as well as answers to viewer questions and trivia games.
Food Network shared a goodbye post on its Instagram page, thanking its hosts for "40 unforgettable seasons," and stating that the network is "immensely grateful to our hosts, crew, guests, and most of all, our loyal viewers for 10+ incredible years." In a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery, Head of Food Content Betsy Ayala said, "Everyone knows all good parties end up in 'The Kitchen,' where the conversation, laughs and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier then [sic] some guests would like, but we've got twelve years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team's hard work during one final holiday season."
Fans are disappointed about the show's abrupt cancellation
In the comments on the TVLine article and the Food Network's Instagram post, fans expressed disappointment about the sudden announcement. In TVLine's comment section, one person wrote, "I HATE THIS! I love this show and watch it every week." Another said, "I don't like that they are getting rid of one of the few shows that they have that actually shows the viewer how to make the recipe." On Instagram, one viewer questioned, "Why in the world would they end this?" Another commented, "It was one of the few shows that actually showed the people how to cook."
Some celebrities even weighed in through the Instagram post's comments section. Ross Mathews, executive producer and judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and co-host of "The Drew Barrymore Show," said "I love this show and everyone on it. What great work you all did." Chef Marc Murphy, who appeared on the show, commented "Guys, congrats on an incredible show — one of my favorites to watch and to be part of. You're all legends."
In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table in 2024, co-host Katie Lee Biegel said that she believed "The Kitchen" was so popular "because it's authentic and we are all truly friends. The audience can feel that and feel like they're sitting in the kitchen hanging out with us. We truly enjoy each other's company." She further added, "That's why it's continued to resonate, and I hope that it continues, to because I love doing the show. It's been the greatest career blessing of my life."
Static Media owns and operates TVLine and Tasting Table.