Geoffrey Zakarian Shares Steak-Grilling Tips (And More) For A Fantastic Cookout - Exclusive Interview

Let's get back to talking about Father's Day, and fatherhood in general. In a magazine profile about you that was published a few years back...

Oh, that must have been all lies. Must have been lies.

[Laughter] Well, now you can set the record straight. The profile said that you really enjoy making deluxe breakfasts for your kids, and that you consider this a way of creating lifelong memories with them. Now that they're a little older, do you still get to enjoy this ritual — or perhaps the kids even cook for you now?

They cook something once in a while, but honestly, I still cook for them. My daughter had two friends over for a sleepover; I made our huevos rancheros from scratch. I made chocolate chip pancakes from scratch. And you know what? They sit and eat, and that's what it's all about.

Those are lucky kids. What kinds of foods are important for a healthy childhood?

There's no Pop-Tarts or cereal in our house, ever, because what happens is you can't grow the mind without fat, eggs, avocado. Good, [uncured], no-nitrate bacon. No bread, just a lot of protein and a lot of fat. Good fat. Let me tell you something. They eat that every day. They eat like animals. It's 6 o'clock in the morning before they go to school, and I know I've gotten them out of the house, I know they're happy, and they perform better. They really do.

Has fatherhood changed your approach to your work as a chef, as a restaurateur?

Fatherhood changes everything, my friend. All for the best. If I could do it again, I'd have another three kids. ... They each bring a bucket of gold. And I mean that first emotionally, and second, money. Every kid I had, I got another gig.

I thought being a parent was supposed to be expensive.

The opposite. People say, "Well, it takes all your time away." It's just the opposite. It's complete and utter bulls***. It gives you more time. That's valuable. ... If you have a kid in two years or whatever, whenever you have a kid, you're going to ask yourself, "What the hell were we doing when we didn't have kids?" It's way more valuable to have kids around because you're going to do the stuff you have been doing without kids, but you do it with your kids — it's just so much better. Nothing like it.

