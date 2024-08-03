13 Grilling Mistakes To Avoid According To Blackstone

As temperatures climb and tailgating season looms on the horizon, grilling continues to be the cooking method of choice for outdoor gatherings. There's just something about crowding around a smoky grill and watching the self-proclaimed grill master of the group labor over burgers, brats, steaks, and seasonal veggies as the savory smell of fire and meat fills the air. The only challenge with a traditional open-flame grill? Unless you want to bring extra cookware outside, you can really only cook whole meat and veg over the fire, leaving some members of your crew stranded in the kitchen on side-dish duty. That's where Blackstone comes in.

Makers of flat-top grills since 2008, Blackstone specializes in outdoor propane-powered griddles that allow you to cook just about anything on its smooth, flat surface. Made of cold-rolled steel, Blackstone griddles heat evenly and maintain temperature well, making them ideal for cooking just about anything under the sun, all without having to leave the comfort of your backyard.

As with any piece of culinary equipment, how you use a Blackstone griddle is just as important as what you cook on it. We went straight to the experts at Blackstone to find out the biggest mistakes people make with their Blackstone griddles and how best to avoid these pitfalls so you can whip up mouthwatering meals all year long.