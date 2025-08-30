Whether you're a passionate foodie or a professional restaurateur, chances are you're a fan of a show (or two) from the Food Network. Since its launch in the 1990s, the wide-ranging channel has dedicated itself to highlighting local and international gastronomies, different cooking styles, and life-saving kitchen hacks. It's influenced both American and global viewers while making stars out of contestants and hosts, with many beloved Food Network chefs having shot to worldwide fame.

Of course, those same Food Network stars have worked incessantly to establish themselves off-screen, too, often operating their own eateries. From paying tribute to their heritage (with simple and hearty fare) to concocting dishes so whimsical and delightful they earned the establishment Michelin stars, a number of Food Network's most-beloved chefs also own and operate top-tier restaurants.

Our list of top-notch eateries from well-known Food Network personalities spans various cuisines and cities across the U.S. Each list entry was carefully selected based on great ratings, encouraging reviews, and standout menu items. Without further ado, here are the 14 best restaurants owned by Food Network stars.