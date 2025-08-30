The 14 Best Restaurants Owned By Food Network Stars
Whether you're a passionate foodie or a professional restaurateur, chances are you're a fan of a show (or two) from the Food Network. Since its launch in the 1990s, the wide-ranging channel has dedicated itself to highlighting local and international gastronomies, different cooking styles, and life-saving kitchen hacks. It's influenced both American and global viewers while making stars out of contestants and hosts, with many beloved Food Network chefs having shot to worldwide fame.
Of course, those same Food Network stars have worked incessantly to establish themselves off-screen, too, often operating their own eateries. From paying tribute to their heritage (with simple and hearty fare) to concocting dishes so whimsical and delightful they earned the establishment Michelin stars, a number of Food Network's most-beloved chefs also own and operate top-tier restaurants.
Our list of top-notch eateries from well-known Food Network personalities spans various cuisines and cities across the U.S. Each list entry was carefully selected based on great ratings, encouraging reviews, and standout menu items. Without further ado, here are the 14 best restaurants owned by Food Network stars.
Butter (Alex Guarnaschelli)
Armed with extensive culinary experience in New York and Paris, Alex Guarnaschelli rose to fame when she competed on "Food Network Challenge" in 2006. She's been with the network ever since, starring in "Alex Vs. America," hosting "Supermarket Stakeout," and judging contestants on "Chopped." And you can sample her seasonal creations and extensive wine list at Butter: A romantic, fresh produce-centered restaurant formerly on Lafayette Street and now located in Midtown Manhattan.
Whether you're sitting at the bar or in a cozy booth, you'll have plenty of options from its lunch, dinner, and dessert menus. Consider snacking on fried green tomatoes (a Southern staple by way of Jewish immigrants), or chargrilled octopus with a white bean salad and roasted piquillo peppers. You can share the braised short rib ravioli or the Long Island duck confit, if you'd like, then conclude the sophisticated yet inviting experience with the raspberry beignets or the honeydew melon sorbet.
While some customers have voiced complaints about the prices, most appreciate the overall experience. This includes attentive service, elegant plating, stylish ambiance, comfortable seating, and convenient walking proximity to Times Square.
(646) 719-1364
70 W 45th St, New York, NY 10036
Eet (Maneet Chauhan)
Maneet Chauhan has come a long way since her days interning at restaurants and hotels in India. After reaching global fame by winning "Tournament of Champions" (twice), she's been a fixture of the Food Network as a judge and host for many years. Plus, in 2023, the so-called dancing spice queen opened eet (which includes letters from her first name and is a play on "eat") at Disney Springs — a vibrant shopping, entertainment, and dining venue within Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort.
The casual Indian restaurant proposes a modern twist on classic New Delhi and Mumbai fare, such as garlic naan, pani puri (India's beloved chaat), tandooris-style chicken poutine, chicken tikka flatbread, and house-made lassi drinks. You can also customize your own kebab bowl, with vegetarian options like turmeric riced cauliflower, paneer tikka, and coconut curry sauce. Additionally, customers appear to particularly enjoy the vibrant and colorful decor, flavorful plant-based choices, friendly staff, and accommodation of dietary preferences and restrictions.
(615) 483-1544
1780 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Amalfi (Bobby Flay)
Bobby Flay has embarrassed himself on screen multiple time. Still, he's more than deserving of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, earning five Daytime Emmy Awards for his shows "Barbecue Addiction," "Boy Meets Grill," and "Grill It! with Bobby Flay" (as of 2025), while opening several types of restaurants in different cities across the country. Among these is Amalfi, a Mediterranean establishment he opened at the iconic Caesar's Palace hotel in Las Vegas in 2021.
One of the best restaurants owned by a Food Network star, Flay was tremendously inspired his trips to the Amalfi coast in Italy when conceiving and naming the restaurant, which is showcased in its menu. Indeed, said menu proposes a wine selection from Italy's Campania and Tuscany regions, foods such as tuna tartare toast and squid ink fettucine, as well as desserts like dark the chocolate hazelnut cake and caramel espresso tiramisu.
Visitors tend to be quite impressed with the handcrafted cocktails, too, which include an standout espresso martini. Furthermore, Amalfi has been praised for its fresh catch of the day offering, a noticeable balance of flavors in dishes, comfortable bar seating, and a knowledgeable staff.
caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/amalfi
(702) 650-5965
3570 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Playa Provisions (Brooke Williamson)
Up-and-coming chefs aspire to cook at the townhouse of James Beard, the man who revolutionized American dining. And when Brooke Williamson fulfilled this coveted rite of passage, she was hailed as the youngest female chef to do so. Not only that, but she was also "Tournament of Champions"'s first winner and has contributed to many Food Network shows, from "Beat Bobby Flay" to "BBQ Brawl."
With her husband Nick Robert, Williamson co-owns Playa Provisions, a 7,000-square-foot beachside venue with four distinct spaces: King Beach café (laidback breakfast and lunch and canned cocktails), Dockside (seasonal Californian dishes in a cozy vibe), Small Batch (house-made ice cream and desserts with daily flavors), and Grain Whiskey Bar.
There's basically something to enjoy for every type of customer, from the patio with sand dunes views to the delicious gluten-free options, the delectable pastries, the expertly crafted drinks, the flavorful sauces, and the welcoming service and atmosphere.
(310) 683-5019
119 Culver Blvd, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
Canje (Tavel Bristol-Joseph)
Hailing from Guyana – a South American nation with a diverse flavor tapestry — Tavel Bristol-Joseph has shown viewers how to whip up authentic Guyanese dishes on shows like "Taste Of" on Food Network. In 2021, he opened Canje in Austin, Texas, which is an authentic Caribbean restaurant named after his home country's national bird (a long-necked pheasant with a spiky head and reddish-brown plumage).
With this establishment, the Food Network star was hoping to shine a spotlight on Caribbean food. On that note, Canje's menu is inspired by Guyanese, Jamaican, and Puerto Rican dishes, and the latter are prepared with care from local protein and produce sources.
As a result, customers are generally impressed with the adequately seasoned dishes, delicious vegetarian options, bold flavors, unique cocktail pairings, and exceptional service. Then again, who wouldn't be intrigued by spiced buns with smoked cheddar and pepper relish, a ceviche with a wide of taro chips, a hearty Wagyu beef curry, or a rich stewed mango pudding with coconut milk foam?
(512) 706-9119
1914 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
Boitano's Lounge (Brian Boitano)
Brian Boitano isn't just an Olympic-winning figure skater and star of the Food Network show "What Would Brian Boitano Make?" He's also the co-owner of the sophisticated yet inviting and comfortable Boitano's Lounge in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Located in The Kindler Hotel (the city's first independently owned boutique hotel), this tranquil space was awarded "Best Hotel Lobby" in 2020 by Boutique Design Magazine, and proposes seasonal bites and craft house cocktails curated by Boitano himself. Standout signature drinks include buried treasure (made with bourbon, lemon, vanilla, and blackberry), strawberry feels forever (strawberry sage peppercorn, lemon, rum, Campari, and absinthe), and Union Pacific (pear brandy, gin, pomegranate, lime, and cranberry-orange).
You can enjoy each of these with tempting appetizers, too. Some delectable menu items include a substantial charcuterie board, cherry tomato bruschetta, a grilled cheese panini with onion jam, pancetta basil pesto flatbread, along with sweet treats (such as the spiced coffee brownie).
(402) 261-7800
216 N 11th St, Lincoln, NE 68508
Hav & Mar (Marcus Samuelsson)
A fusion concept may be risky or downright bizarre — unless the bold restaurateur behind it is an award-winning chef and seasoned Food Network star with successful restaurants across the U.S. under his belt. Such is the case with Hav & Mar, an exceptional seafood destination co-owned by Marcus Samuelsson. The name itself — a combination of "ocean" in Swedish and "honey" in Amharic — is a tribute to Samuelson's Swedish upbringing and Ethiopian background.
The menu at Hav & Mar covers dinner, desserts, wine, cocktails, and bar and patio bites, as well as a weekly a la carte option that doesn't include beverages. Customers enjoy indulging in the fluke ceviche with turmeric and calamansi fruit, salmon with coconut cream of spinach, or the black mermaid tower (which includes poached lobster, blue shrimp, mussels, and tuna tartare).
Samuelsson's restaurant features an array of eye-catching creations, discretely efficient and knowledgeable staff, deliciously crafted cocktails, adequately seasoned dishes, and an elegant vibe. In short, Hav & Mar is a coveted destination that's suitable for both after-work outings and special occasions, and one of the best spots owned by a Food Network star.
(212) 328-8041
245 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001
Bokujo Ramen (Justin Warner)
In 2021, Justin Warner — the winner of Season 8 of "Food Network Star" — opened a Japanese restaurant in Rapid City with his wife, Brooke Sweeten. Called Bokujo Ramen ("bokujo" means "pasture" or "ranch"), this quaint venue features karaoke, pinball, and Nintendo rooms that can accommodate up to 16 guests each, a Mount Rushmore-themed fish tank, and a bar section with plenty of sake options. As for the kitchen, it's strongly focused on fresh and locally sourced ingredients, including mushrooms, greens, brews, and meats.
Bokujo's signature dish is a hearty beef bone ramen topped with chislic, or South Dakota-style meat cubes. The broth itself is cooked for 24 hours for a creamier texture, helping elevate this establishment among patrons. Warner himself described this popular item as "so rich and so satisfying and is truly a taste of the land around us" when speaking to Elevate Rapid City in 2021.
518 Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Hestia (Tavel Bristol-Joseph)
Canje isn't the only place where you can sample celebrity chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph's creations. He's also the brain behind several other venues in Austin, in fact, as well as a dessert bar in San Antonio. Among them is a fine-dining restaurant known as Hestia, which was awarded a Michelin star in 2024. Offering guests an open kitchen with a 20-foot live-fire grill, a la carte options, a multicourse tasting menu (with proposed wine pairings), and more than 400 wine selections by the glass or bottle, it also belongs among the best restaurants owned by Food Network stars.
Among the popular items enjoyed by customers are figs with fermented almonds, Siberian sturgeon caviar, oysters with pickled watermelon rind and chili oil, as well as the mesquite cake. Cozy and welcoming, Hestia, indeed, aims to remain a testament to the Greek goddess of family and the hearth — and to Texan hospitality, of course.
(512) 333-0737
607 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701
The Americano Atlanta (Scott Conant)
A reputed chef in the New York culinary scene, "Chopped" judge and James Beard Award winner Scott Conant has authored several cookbooks and run various kitchens. He owns two restaurants as of August 2025, including The Americano: A contemporary Italian venue located in Atlanta's InterContinental Buckhead Hotel.
Marketed as high-end but approachable, The Americano is one of the best restaurants owned by a Food Network star. It offers house-made pastas, organic salads, Mediterranean seafood, prime cuts, Italian and American wines, and carefully crafted cocktails on its menu. You'll also have the opportunity to taste some of Conant's signature creations, like a creamy polenta, caviar fries, gnocchi with tomato sauce, and braised Wagyu beef cheeks.
As for those with a sweet tooth, the restaurant's salted caramel pudding and mascarpone cheesecake are particularly recommended by former visitors. You can also let the restaurant know if you're celebrating a special occasion, and you might be greeted with a personalized card from the staff (and comped a dessert).
(404) 946-9070
3315 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30326
Miller & Lux (Tyler Florence)
A prominent personality on Food Network since 1996, Tyler Florence has many shows under his belt, including "Worst Cooks in America" and "The Great Food Truck Race." Consequently, it's hardly surprising to learn he's the owner of an upscale but relaxing American steakhouse in San Francisco: Miller & Lux. Opened at the end of 2021, the name is an homage to Henry Miller and Charles Lux, who were dubbed the "cattle kings of California" in the 19th century.
Operating in an impressive 7,000-square-foot space, the restaurant boasts large windows overlooking the Bay, circular earth-toned leather booths, and prominent light fixtures. On its menu, the Florence-owned establishment offers sustainable seafood, international wines, farm-fresh vegetables, a generously purveyed raw bar, and prime cuts from the finest ranches in the U.S. (as you'd likely expect). You can also find another Miller & Lux at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, which sources its quality meats from local producers, as well.
Multiple locations
Noreetuh (Chung Chow)
Raised in Hawaii, Chef Chung Chow is the co-owner of Noreetuh (which means "playground" in Korean). Launched in 2015 in the East Village in NYC, this modern, award-winning restaurant proposes Hawaiian, Japanese, and Korean-influenced dishes — all carefully executed with Chow's French culinary techniques.
In a 2019 interview with Michelin Guide, the Food Network chef said, "When one thinks of Hawaiian food, the majority go right to pineapples, pig roasts, and tuna poke. I want to help expand people's knowledge of Hawaiian cuisine and make it more accessible to the average diner." Chow certainly appears to have nailed his goal of creating a menu that's both "accessible" and "playful." In fact, the restaurant's options include spicy Spam musubi, braised beef short rib with kimchi, grilled chicken teriyaki, and truffle corn cheese. There's also miso-glazed pork ribs, Hawaiian macaroni salad, and rum raisin bread topped with pineapple ice cream.
(646) 892-3050
128 1st Ave, New York, NY 10009
Scopa Italian Roots (Antonia Lofaso)
A judge and a host on several Food Network shows — including "Beachside Brawl" and "Guy's Ultimate Game Night" (among others) — Chef Antonia Lofaso is behind several trendy restaurants in Los Angeles. This includes Scopa Italian Roots, which is located in Venice, California.
The restaurant is a cozy, brick-walled gastropub with a high ceiling. It offers popular American Italian fare, dinner and Sunday brunch cocktails, along with a predominantly French and Italian wine list. When speaking to Resy in July 2025, Lofaso proudly stated, "Scopa is one of those places that's universal ... we were well received from day one." In other words, it's been one of the best restaurants owned by a Food Network star since it opened.
Angelenos and out-of-towners alike sing the praises of this venue's standout items, from the fried calamari to the creste rigate pasta with wild mushrooms and dandelion greens, the passionfruit margarita, the scallops oreganata, and the steak tartare. Reservations aren't required, but they're highly recommended on weekends.
(310) 821-1100
2905 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292
Girl & the Goat (Stephanie Izard)
Award-winning Chef Stephanie Izard is a household name on Food Network, having hosted "The Curious Chef" and judged on hit shows like "Chopped," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "Superchef Grudge Match." More than that, Izard is the owner and executive chef of several restaurants as of August 2025: Girl & the Goat, Cabra, Duck Duck Goat, and Valley Goat in Sunnyvale. In case you're wondering why her brand is so goat-focused, it's because her last name also refers to a certain goat breed in the Pyrenees mountains. Regardless, her Girl & the Goat is a trendy New American restaurant worthy of inclusion on this list.
The Chicago branch, which offers seasonal dishes and local brews, was one of the first restaurants to open on Restaurant Row in the West Loop, back in 2010. As for the Los Angeles location, it proposes dishes made with freshly sourced Californian produce. Girl & the Goat also caters to vegan and gluten-free diets with delicious and filling menu items like the grilled pineapple salad, coconut sticky rice, chickpea fritters, and pan roasted salmon.
Multiple Locations
Methodology
Determining which restaurants owned or co-owned by world-renowned Food Network chefs were a true testament to excellence in the hospitality and food service industry was a challenge. While these celebrities need no introduction — they've proven their skills, creativity, and individuality time and time again, after all — there were many factors to consider when deciding which stars' signature eateries would make this list.
To begin with, we eliminated venues that are billed exclusively as cafes, bakeries, markets, or bars, choosing instead to focus on full-fledged restaurants. We also selected establishments with solid reviews and ratings from reputable platforms like Google and Yelp, while taking location and any exceptional menu items into consideration, as well (not to mention praise from satisfied and/or repeat customers). The use of fresh and premium ingredients was also noted.
Finally, we made sure to cover different cuisines, budgets, and concepts across the U.S. This ensured our list catered to as many palates as possible, while remaining inclusive, as well.