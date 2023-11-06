12 Facts You Should Know About Wagyu Beef

No longer simply a term whispered among enthusiastic foodies, Wagyu beef is now being celebrated in the North American mainstream for its flavorful and nutritious qualities. The genetic origins of the Japanese cattle breed can be traced back into prehistory, but modern Wagyu came about through cross-breeding with imported cattle from Europe, Great Britain, and Korea. This began during Japan's Meiji Restoration when the country began the process of industrialization through the late 19th century. This included a trend towards Westernization and the eating of beef, which the population at the time was prohibited from due to religious and practical reasons.

This was the beginning of the Wagyu story, though it took a few more decades before the beef exploded in North America. In the past few years, several ranches have opened up dealing with Wagyu, including Brant Lake Wagyu, which is situated in Alberta, Canada. Chief Operating Officer Michelle Ball grew up in a farming family, and it was her dad that got the family involved in Wagyu.

"He kind of dabbled in it in the late '80s," she explains. "He went to Australia, saw the Wagyu cattle there, and thought our genetics could use some improvement in North America and Canada. So he managed to get some genetics into Canada and started breeding." In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Ball talked about a few facts and myths surrounding Wagyu.