What Working For Food Network Is Actually Like
Maybe you have aspirations of hosting your own Food Network show or simply want to know more about your favorite celebrity chef and what it's like behind the scenes. According to Food Network host Bobby Flay, it's just like any other job when you get down to it. "Ultimately, it's one of those things where you have to, like, be on time, be a professional, do your job, treat the people around you well," says Flay in a 2016 interview. And while everyone has their own method of getting in the zone when hosting a TV show, Flay tries to forget about the millions watching and recommends to "pick one person, in your head, and then talk to that person directly." It's this dedication to hard work and an intense focus day in and day out that have made him one of the network's biggest names.
And when it comes to producing a cooking competition show, for example, Flay explains it's a bit more collaborative than many people think. "I come up with ideas for some of the challenges, but basically it's done by the Food Network and by the production company, although sometimes I put my two cents in and we change things," he shared in a 2009 interview with Eclipse Magazine. And he's actually said that certain parts of the job have gotten easier. During his first show, which Flay states was his least favorite show to film for Food Network, editing the show was basically non-existent. The timing had to be precise while filming live to tape, which helped him become faster and more comfortable later on in his career.
Another Food Network star weighs in
Food Network host Giada De Laurentiis, who left the Food Network in 2023 after more than two decades, also shared her experience in front of the camera. She stated that she still gets nervous, but that it's actually a good thing. "I think that's what drives us; that's what makes us better at our jobs. Otherwise you sit back, relax, and just are on autopilot, and I don't think you get better," states De Laurentiis. Even after over a decade on screen (at the time of the 2016 Food Network interview), the nerves were part of the process and kept her on her toes, since "there's always somebody else nipping at your heels" to take your airtime.
De Laurentiis admits that many think the job is cushy, with many thinking they can do the same thing. After all, it's just cooking and talking, right? De Laurentiis said the job is harder than many people assume, explaining that there's a lot to remember and that connecting with audiences isn't always easy, especially when filming without a live crowd. "You're making up this whole song and dance in front of the camera, and you're not acting somebody, you're not pretending to be someone else," she says.
What it's like to work behind the camera
It's one thing to get all the fame and glory with a half hour of screen time as a Food Network chef, but what about those working behind the camera? We're talking interns, producers, and culinary staff cooking up what you see on TV. According to Glassdoor, the company has a 4.1 rating out of 5, with 73% of employees recommending working there to a friend (out of 34 total reviews). In October 2022, a former employee stated that some of the pros of working there were "lot of work and events" with the cons being "long hours and sometimes extra work."
One former production assistant gave the company three stars, stating it was "fun, but taxing." They added that most people were nice but there was "lots of drama on set." Other pros listed by former employees include decent benefits such as 401k matching, friendly and talented coworkers, and a fun work environment. Some of the cons included a lack of diversity, limited career mobility, and "no free food." Overall, working at the Food Network keeps you busy, but it's one heck of a ride.