15 Best Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Since 1993, the Food Network has entertained millions of viewers with a wide range of reality shows highlighting different gastronomies and restaurants in the U.S. and beyond. Some of those programs pit rising chefs against one another, while others, like "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," focus on independent eateries. Several "DDD" episodes have featured spots in Texas, a state renowned for slow-smoked brisket, Tex-Mex dishes, no-bean chili, chicken fried steak, and pecan pie.

Launched in 2006, this show is hosted by Guy Fieri and has earned several Primetime Emmy nominations. It follows the charismatic personality as he travels around to showcase underrated establishments and sample their standout offerings. Once those dive bars, mom-and-pop joints, and small chains are spotlighted on "DDD," they typically experience a surge in visitors, boosting their chances of earning industry awards and praise from tourist guides and news outlets.

With that said, we've come up with a selection of these exceptional restaurants across the Lone Star State. They've not only been featured on the iconic show but have also earned high star ratings, stellar reviews from patrons, and positive media coverage. Whether in San Antonio, El Paso, Dallas, or elsewhere in Texas, we've covered intriguing dishes and diverse concepts and cuisines. Which of these spotlighted locations will you be trying first?