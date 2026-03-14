15 Best Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Since 1993, the Food Network has entertained millions of viewers with a wide range of reality shows highlighting different gastronomies and restaurants in the U.S. and beyond. Some of those programs pit rising chefs against one another, while others, like "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," focus on independent eateries. Several "DDD" episodes have featured spots in Texas, a state renowned for slow-smoked brisket, Tex-Mex dishes, no-bean chili, chicken fried steak, and pecan pie.
Launched in 2006, this show is hosted by Guy Fieri and has earned several Primetime Emmy nominations. It follows the charismatic personality as he travels around to showcase underrated establishments and sample their standout offerings. Once those dive bars, mom-and-pop joints, and small chains are spotlighted on "DDD," they typically experience a surge in visitors, boosting their chances of earning industry awards and praise from tourist guides and news outlets.
With that said, we've come up with a selection of these exceptional restaurants across the Lone Star State. They've not only been featured on the iconic show but have also earned high star ratings, stellar reviews from patrons, and positive media coverage. Whether in San Antonio, El Paso, Dallas, or elsewhere in Texas, we've covered intriguing dishes and diverse concepts and cuisines. Which of these spotlighted locations will you be trying first?
Fat Tummy Empanadas (San Antonio)
Established in 2018, Fat Tummy Empanadas is a family-owned eatery that has earned the Blue Plate award from News4 San Antonio, as well as four Best of San Antonio Awards for Argentinian Restaurant. "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" expressly recommends these scrumptious empanadas from the menu: The humita, which includes sweet corn, bell peppers, and a two-cheese blend; the spicy chicken; and, for those with a sweet tooth, the guava and cream cheese. Though empanadas are its specialty, the house also offers other tempting items, like chimichurri jars to go and the filet mignon sandwich, served with fries or a salad.
It's no wonder this quaint establishment has been praised by San Antonio Report for its authentic, made-from-scratch offerings and for fostering strong community ties. Featured by the San Antonio Current and My San Antonio, it seems to have maintained a devoted customer base thanks to its consistently welcoming and efficient staff, generous fillings, and intense flavors.
(210) 396-7288
2922 W Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207
Wrigleyville Grill (San Antonio)
Owned and operated by a Greek-American family since 2013, the Wrigleyville Grill is a counter-serve joint located within the Park North Shopping Center. This spot serves sandwiches, pizzas, hot dogs, and Greek staples like lamb and beef gyros with house-made tzatziki sauce. Some customers have hailed its Chicago-style hot dogs as the absolute best in the city, while others would rather opt for signature pizzas like the decadent Da Bears Meat Head, topped with bacon, pepperoni, Italian beef, and Italian sausage.
This friendly, spotless, and affordable eatery has been featured by My San Antonio, the San Antonio Current, KSAT 12, Rise Up San Antonio, and the San Antonio Express-News. As for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," it praised the Italian beef sandwich, prepared without MSG or preservatives and served in a baked Italian roll, and the chili cheese fries, featuring real cheese and chili made from scratch.
(210) 369-9833
602 NW Loop 410 Suite 146, San Antonio, TX 78216
Mac & Ernie's Roadside Eatery (Tarpley)
Nestled in the Texas Hill Country, Tarpley is a small unincorporated community in Bandera County that takes great pride in its main restaurant, Mac & Ernie's Roadside Eatery. This establishment offers a wine and beer selection, as well as an evolving weekly menu. Its delicious and generous offerings include pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun, New Zealand lamb chops, fried jumbo shrimp, and the best-selling catfish basket.
For its part, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" praised the cabrito burger, made with locally sourced goat meat and pepper Jack cheese, and the chicken fried lamb chop. The restaurant has also been spotlighted on the Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods." As for customers, they've also been impressed with the ancho-chile, honey-basted quail, and the catfish, topping off their meals with scrumptious desserts like the banana pudding or the carrot cake.
Overall, Mac and Ernie's has earned praises from My San Antonio for its longstanding homestyle cuisine and from the Austin Chronicle for its innovative take on classic recipes and its fresh, local ingredients. Many other media outlets and tourist sites have featured this beloved restaurant, including The Texas Bucket List, Texas Hill Country, Goodtaste with Tanji, Bandera Cowboy Capital, and Only in Texas.
(830) 562-3727
11804 Farm to Market Rd 470, Tarpley, TX 78883
One90 Smoked Meats (Dallas)
One90 Smoked Meats has grown into a highly-rated destination in Big D for melt-in-your-mouth brisket, ribs, salmon, and even mac and cheese. This casual, family-owned counter-serve eatery, which doubles as a wholesale USDA-approved smokehouse, offers some of the most flavorful Southern BBQ dishes and meat sandwiches in the state, many of which have garnered accolades and media attention. In fact, the pastrami grilled cheese has earned a spot on Texas Monthly's list of Best Texas BBQ Bites, while "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" highlighted the spicy brisket. As for the Dallas Observer, it bestowed a Golden American Cheese Award to the house's beef tenderloin sandwich and dubbed the smoked Reuben one of the greatest Dallas sandwiches.
Overall, One90's customers have left stellar reviews about this popular spot's juicy meats, delightful sides (such as potato salad and green beans), reasonable prices, and kind and efficient staff.
(214) 346-3287
10240 E NW Hwy, Dallas, TX 75238
Pecan Lodge (Dallas)
The Pecan Lodge is a family-owned smokehouse that has earned consistent Best Barbecue nods from D Magazine's Best of Big D awards. First established as a small catering company in 2009, it now hosts live entertainment and has long grown since then, offering nationwide shipping. In fact, this spot has been recognized by the Dallas Observer as one of the city's most renowned BBQ spots for both crispy burnt ends and tender brisket. The latter, in particular, has been hailed by the Dallas Morning News as one of Big D's five best places to get barbecue and by What's Up Dallas as having the city's "best brisket ... hands down!"
For its part, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" also spotlighted the mac and cheese, banana pudding, and sweet potato stuffed with barbacoa, chipotle cream, and cheese. As for Time Out, it singled out the house-made jalapeño sausage. That is to say, the Pecan Lodge's standout offerings are many, but most customers agree that its tender and flavorful meats alone are enough to justify the long queues.
(214) 748-8900
2702 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226
Cane Rosso (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Cane Rosso specializes in traditional, woodfired Neapolitan-style pizzas, but it also offers decadent pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. The first branch opened in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood in 2011, but the chain has expanded to nine locations within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, including Frisco and Arlington. Patrons, for one, can't get enough of the fresh ingredients, authentic flavors, and warm vibe.
Operated by a thoughtful and efficient staff, this laid-back establishment has been recognized multiple times by D Magazine as having the best pizza in Dallas and has been mentioned by Visit Frisco, WFAA, Culture Map Dallas, and the Dallas Observer, among others. Its bar selection is no less impressive and includes cocktails like limoncello margarita, mocktails, rotating draft beers by location, and wines. As for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," it showcased the Delia pie, topped with bacon marmalade, house-made mozzarella, arugula, and roasted grape tomatoes.
Multiple locations
Taste of Europe (Arlington)
Known for its thriving sports, academic, and entertainment scenes, the city of Arlington offers diverse dining and libation options, including ethnically diverse eateries and craft breweries. As such, it's home to Taste of Europe, a casual, family-run restaurant that has been serving authentic Eastern European dishes since 2002. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Arlington Guide, and Best of America have applauded its intriguing, house-made offerings, attention to detail, and quirky World War II and Russian art décor.
"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" spotlighted the hearty potato pancakes, which are typically served with applesauce and sour cream and whose variations can feature bacon, chicken and beef, or mushroom. Customers also recommend the Hungarian goulash, the handmade pierogies, and the crepes (served with whipped cream and preserves).
In short, Taste of Europe has become a beloved neighborhood staple, thanks to its welcoming vibe, impeccable service, and robust flavors.
(682) 248-3070
1901 W Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, TX 76013
Prince Lebanese Grill (Arlington)
Owned and operated by the same family since 1989, Prince is a Lebanese and Mediterranean restaurant that serves authentic recipes passed down for generations. It's been spotlighted by various guides, outlets, and organizations over the years, such as the Arlington Guide, the Arlington Independent School District, the Greater Arlington Chamber, Today's DFW, and the MLB's Texas Rangers. The Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce also honored it with the overall small business of the year award in 2024. As for this beloved spot's loyal customers, they're mostly thrilled about the fresh ingredients, timely service, and lively atmosphere.
"Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" mentioned the house's classic favorites like the falafel, shawarma, tabbouleh salad, and chargrilled beef tenderloin medallions. The show also spotlighted the Middle Eastern breakfast pizza, prepared with a robust za'atar and pesto spice blend.
(817) 469-1811
502 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011
The Toasted Coconut (Houston)
Conveniently located on Houston's Richmond Avenue, The Toasted Coconut is an international restaurant and cocktail bar with a covered patio and a private dining space established in 2019. "DDD" dubbed this exquisite spot "a stay-cation culinary experience," applauding its delightful, tropical-inspired fish and curry dishes. You may be tempted by the coconut shrimp, the chickpea curry, the sweet and sour cauliflower, or the roasted Duroc pork. For their part, satisfied customers particularly recommend the smoked Cubano sandwich, the pork dumplings, and the beer-battered shrimp tacos.
Nevertheless, The Toasted Coconut has mostly received wide recognition on the cocktail front. As such, it made CultureMap Houston's list of the Best New Restaurants for fall 2019 and was also recognized by Eater as a creative tiki bar, becoming a finalist for the 2019 Eater Awards. As for 365 Things to Do in Houston, it deems the smoky and tart Vamos a la Playa drink, which combines mezcal, Mexican rum, pineapple shrub, and lime, simply unforgettable.
(713) 485-4775
1617 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77006
Traveler's Table (Houston)
Located in Houston's hip Montrose neighborhood, the aptly named Traveler's Table is an international restaurant and bar with "multi-ethnic cooking styles." It proposes eight expansive menus, including brunch, cocktails, dinner, beer and sake, and non-alcoholic beverages. "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" especially praised the house's Vietnamese, Caribbean, and Hawaiian-inspired dishes, but its eclectic offerings also include Japanese, Singaporean, Thai, Brazilian, and Cajun cuisines.
Numerous appealing options are available to match different preferences and dietary needs, from the gluten-friendly flatbread to the vegan watermelon and avocado salad and shiitake edamame dumplings, the hummus with lamb ragu, and the cauliflower masala with mint chutney. Patrons, for one, have been particularly impressed with the curried crab samosas, the Nigerian tenderloin skewers (served with jollof rice and roasted garlic yogurt), and the award-winning Flor de Amor cocktail, which includes reposado tequila, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, and hibiscus syrup.
As such, the Traveler's Table is featured by Visit Houston and Houstonia and made the Resy Hit List for February 2026. Moreover, it earned the best brunch nod from the Houston Press in 2023 and has been a regular participant in Houston Restaurant Weeks, a two-week-long event that aids the Houston Food Bank.
(832) 409-5785
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
Be More Pacific (Houston)
Be More Pacific isn't just a trendy Filipino restaurant and bar with happy hour and private karaoke rooms. It also offers a diverse range of fusion, made-to-order dishes inspired by various gastronomies, such as Chinese, Spanish, Indian, and American, aiming to seamlessly blend beloved flavors and ingredients. Customers particularly favor the ube-forward halo-halo, the chicken adobo taco, and the different fried rice options.
Spotlighted by Move Me to Texas, The Leader, ABC 13, and Goodtaste with Kanji, this establishment is particularly recommended by "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" for its kare-kare dish, which combines brisket and peanut sauce, as well as its kamayan dining experience. As a reminder, the latter is a traditional, communal Filipino feast that involves arranging the food directly on leafy greens instead of plates and then consuming it with your hands. For its part, Be More Specific opts for banana leaves and requires eight to 16 guests per table.
bemorepacifickitchenandbar.com
(832) 582-5264
506 Yale St, Suite E, Houston, TX 77007
Café Lili (Houston)
Café Lili is a traditional Lebanese establishment owned and operated by the Bejjani family, which includes the restaurant's namesake, matriarch Lili. It serves various Middle Eastern and Mediterranean staples — the fried cauliflower and stewed fava beans have been particularly lauded by Houstonia Magazine, while the okra stew, fattoush salad, chicken kebabs, and cardamom coffee have caught the attention of the Houston Press. "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" spotlighted the fried kibbeh balls: These Lebanese staples consist of soft shells prepared from fine bulgur and ground meat and stuffed with toasted pine nuts, slow-cooked onions, and minced beef.
Featured by Fox 26 Houston, Voyage Houston, and Visit Houston, Café Lili has maintained a loyal customer base thanks to its authentic flavors, reasonable prices, and friendly owners and staff. It's no wonder local customers have dubbed this spot the best and most comforting Lebanese food in Space City.
(713) 952-6969
5757 Westheimer Rd #112, Houston, TX 77057
La Colonial Tortilla Factory (El Paso)
Situated near the border with Mexico, El Paso is home to many Mexican and Tex-Mex joints, including La Colonial Tortilla Factory. Established in 1972, the latter is a casual, family-owned spot that also bakes about 1,000 tortillas per day for other restaurants in the area.
"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" determined that the house's picadillo tostadas deserve special attention. They include ground beef, jalapeños, tomatoes, green beans, and house-made chile con queso. On the other hand, Kiss F.M. and online reviewers alike have dubbed the burritos the best in town; their options are plentiful, from pork rinds to brisket, red chile, and chorizo and potatoes. Customers particularly recommend the queso burrito as well as the tamales. As for the drink menu, it's limited to non-alcoholic items like aguas frescas and Mexican cola.
(915) 533-9691
212 N Copia St, El Paso, TX 79905
Tasty Kabob (El Paso)
El Paso isn't only lined with cozy Mexican and Tex-Mex eateries. It's also home to Tasty Kabob, a Persian and Middle Eastern restaurant that's been featured by the El Paso Times, Visit El Paso, and KFOX 14. Happy customers have left rave reviews about its authentic flavors, welcoming staff, and nostalgic vibe.
This notable establishment offers a dining menu as well as weekly specials. Prepare to be captivated by an irresistible array of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts. "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," for one, highlighted the beef koobideh, which consists of two skewers served with crispy Persian rice and a refreshing sauce combining yogurt and shallots. You might also be intrigued by the roasted eggplant, mint, and whey dip, the salmon, which is served with dill and fava bean rice, or the chocolate mousse pyramid.
(915) 234-2255
6110 N Mesa St D, El Paso, TX 79912
Foreign and Domestic (Austin)
Foreign and Domestic is a New American and European neighborhood eatery that was founded in 2010 but changed ownership in 2017. It's affiliated with the Commerce Café, which was launched in downtown Lockhart in 2020 and offers weekly specials.
Praised for an electric vibe, international wine, and farm-fresh ingredients, Foreign and Domestic is a top recommendation from Made In and Time Out. Eater advises curious foodies to opt for the bold tasting menu, while "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" lauded a number of items, including the large popovers — oozing with gruyere and charred onion butter.
As for repeat customers, they've showered this hotspot with glowing reviews, praising its consistency, efficient staff, fresh ingredients, and creative brunch offerings.
(512) 459-1010
306 E 53rd St, Austin, TX 78751
Methodology
Here's how we came up with this list of the best restaurants across Texas that have been featured at least once on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." First, we've narrowed down the choices to establishments that have garnered a minimum of 4.5 stars on Google.
Our curated selection spans various cities and towns, cuisines, concepts, and budgets. We also considered encouraging reviews on different reputable platforms, covering criteria like service and food consistency, exceptional signature items, and location. Finally, each of these premier dining spots has garnered significant media attention and/or key industry accolades.