Here's How Long You Should Smoke Brisket For Best Results

A good piece of smoked brisket should make you forget that it was once a tough cut of beef. It comes from the breast of the cow, giving it a hard texture. With plenty of elbow grease, though, you can transform it into a tender piece of smoked meat. It's a lengthy process, so we spoke to an expert to find out just how long brisket should be smoked for the best results.

It's no easy feat taking brisket from muscly meat to supple, smoked beef. For some pitmasters, it's an all day affair. For Greg Gatlin, James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef and founder of Gatlin's BBQ and Gatlin's Fins and Feathers, it takes a little less time than that. "The ideal time to smoke brisket is between 8 to 12 hours, depending on how hot you are cooking it," he says. Gatlin knows this can be a contentious topic for pitmasters, but ultimately, it's not finite. "This can be argued until the end of time and really depends on your personal preference."

If you prefer your cook your brisket medium rare, or as close as you can get to it, you'll only need to smoke it until it reaches an internal temperature of 131 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the fall-off-the-bone texture that many are striving for comes into play at 200 degrees. There's plenty of space in between to achieve brisket that fits what you like, and, according to Gatlin, how it tastes is most important. "Finding the right balance to impart flavor and lock in moisture is the key," he says.

