Can You Cook Brisket Medium Rare?

Brisket defies the common wisdom of cooking beef. It comes from the pectoral section of the cow and is one of the toughest pieces of meat on the animal. Normally, tough meat is undesirable, but brisket is hugely popular and can be mouthwateringly soft and tender when it's cooked right. That said, brisket is universally cooked until it's well done. Or at least, that's how it's always been. Some chefs are starting to wonder if a quality medium-rare brisket is actually feasible.

The trick is to cook it sous vide. This method of cooking involves vacuum sealing food in a bag and submerging it in warm water. Normally, to achieve tender brisket you need to heat it enough to dissolve all of the connective tissue in the meat. With a traditional cooking method, that means you need to get the meat to at least 160 F, which is when the tissue starts breaking down. When it's finished, most cooks consider brisket at around 200 to 205 F to be well done.

However, a medium-rare brisket is cooked to 131 F, which is a big difference and well below the 160 F needed for traditional methods. Sous vide gets around this discrepancy by taking the low and slow method to an extreme — we're talking 50 to 72 hours of cooking time. That's a long time to wait, but the results are worth it.