Here's How To Tell When Your Meat Is Smoked Properly

In general, check that your meat has a beautiful brown hue, like Robbie Shoults advises, before you plate it up and dig in. However, you may notice that the protein won't always be entirely dark. Smoked meats can often come out with a pink ring, which occurs when nitric oxide from the smoker reacts with your food, altering its color but not its taste. And yet, you'll only see this on meats that contain the protein myoglobin (like pork or beef), not on smoked turkey or chicken.

Yet color alone isn't enough to tell if you're ready to eat. One of the major benefits of smoking meat is that it can become fall-off-the-bone tender — so after waiting all that time, you'll want to make sure you've achieved the right consistency. But while you'll want it to feel soft, it should also bounce back quickly once you touch it, and there are slight variations of doneness depending on the type of meat you're using. For example, rib meat and pork butt should easily separate from the bones. However, you may still wind up with a crispy crust if you sear your cut over direct heat. You can (and should) use a meat thermometer to ensure your food is safe to eat. But if it hasn't reached the two benchmarks Shoults describes, you'll want to keep it in the smoker for a little while longer.