The Expert-Approved Tip For Choosing The Best Steak To Smoke

If you're going out of your way to smoke your steak, you ought to make sure you're getting the right cut of meat for the job. As many of you who own smokers are likely aware, smoking beef requires a different approach than grilling. To understand more about what we should be looking for when choosing what steak to smoke, we reached out to David "Papi" Einhorn, Partner at Papi Steak in Miami Beach.

"When choosing beef or steak for smoking, it's important to consider the marbling and thickness of the meat," Einhorn told Tasting Table. Marbling refers to the white streaks of fat that run through the red muscle in beef. The fat on your steak is more important than you might realize since the cooking process will render the fat down. "Cuts with generous marbling tend to be more flavorful and tender," Einhorn said. The last thing you want is to wind up with a dry piece of steak after the hours-long process of smoking. Choosing a cut of steak with high marbling increases your chances of getting it right.

As for the thickness of the cut, you'll want to choose a steak that has some body to it. "Thicker cuts are better suited for slow cooking without drying out." Properly smoked steak is fit for a king, but with big rewards come big risks. Make sure you're avoiding the biggest mistakes people make when smoking steak to ensure your dinner comes out perfectly tender.