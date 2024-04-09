New To Smoking Beef? This Is The Cut You Should Start With, According To A Grill Master

One of the most challenging things about trying something new is not knowing enough about the topic to recognize which parts are harder than others. When it comes to smoking beef, is a steak the best place to dip your toes in or can you start with a brisket? Here to help us understand where to begin is Adam Truhler from The Grilling Dad.

"In terms of beef, I would recommend beef plate ribs (often called 'dino' ribs because of their size) for beginners," Truhler tells Tasting Table. "Dino ribs are often referred to as brisket on a stick. They have great flavor and the combination of high intramuscular fat and large bones (which provide some protection against excessive heat) make them a great gateway into smoking beef." They also tend to cook faster than brisket.

Beef plate ribs bring the dual package needed for beginners. For one, they're easier to work with because of the bones which, as Truhler said, make them more forgiving. Secondly, beef plate ribs are going to provide the wow factor you need your first time smoking to give you the motivation to smoke meats again in the future.

If you pick a cut of beef that's more difficult to get right, you may end up ruining it. That's tough on your wallet but it also means you might not want to give smoking a second go. There are other cuts of beef ribs you can choose from, but the plate ribs are a solid choice.