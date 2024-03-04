The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Smoked Steak

Every steak lover understands that smoking meat is more than just a cooking process. It's an adventure of slowly infusing the steak with the rich flavors of smoke over low heat and transforming that simple cut of steak into a mouth-watering dish. However, there's one common mistake nearly everyone makes and it's not about the cut of meat, the type of wood, or even the seasoning. It's about patience, or more accurately, the lack of it.

Impatience is a problem because it disrupts the steady environment that smoking requires. The urge to check on your steak, to open the lid and peek at how it's doing, is understandable. You're excited, you're hungry, and you want to make sure everything's going perfectly. However, every time you open that smoker, you're not just taking a look; you're letting out heat and smoke — the two essential components of smoking. This not only extends the cooking time but also risks an uneven cook and a less flavorful steak.

The key to overcoming this mistake is trust and preparation. Trust your smoker, your setup, and recognize the smoking process which is a low and slow operation, therefore, takes time. More to that, use a wired probe thermometer with an external display to monitor the steak's internal temperature without having to open the smoker too often. Prepare yourself for the wait by planning on what to do during this time, like preparing your sides or simply relaxing with friends.