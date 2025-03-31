How To Mix Wood Chips For A Totally Unique Flavor When Smoking Meats

Wood chips are a wonderful way to add extra flavor and a bit of smokiness to your meat. Most types of meat are quite welcoming to a bit of smoky flavor infusion, from seafood to poultry, pork, beef, and lamb. But you can't just grab a handful of wood chips and chuck them on the heat when cooking. Different woods have different flavor profiles that will either work with the meat you're preparing or not, so the trick is to match your wood chips to the meat.

Brazilian grill master and private chef, Silvio Correa, is an absolute whizz with anything barbecue and flavor related. We pinned him down to tap into some of his insights and recommendations on wood chips for smoking and great mixes that you can create for truly outstanding flavors in your meat. "I'm more of a mesquite charcoal guy, but for those who love wood chips, blending different types can add depth," Correa explained.

To start your info bank, it's important to know that woods like apple, cherry, plum, and maple are lighter woods that will impart a more gentle smoke into your meat. These you would use for more delicately flavored meats like seafood or chicken. Then you get your hardwoods like mesquite, hickory, pecan, oak, or juniper, which create much stronger smoke that works well with denser meats like beef, lamb, and venison (but here's why you should take care when smoking venison back strap). You can also get creative and mix your wood chips to create wonderful, unique, and highly complementary flavors that will take your meat to the next level.