The Sweet Sauce That Effortlessly Elevates Your Pork Chops

They may be a comforting staple, but that doesn't mean they have to be plain or predictable. Pork chops can be a wildly versatile dish, and to take your go-to pork chop recipe to the next level, look no further than a childhood favorite snack: Applesauce. Foodies have been pairing pork with apples for centuries, and for good reason. Cooking your pork chops in applesauce is a one-stop-shop for creating succulent moisture and dimensional sweet-tart flavor. As it cooks, the sugars in the applesauce naturally caramelize, forming sweet depth and intense savory flavor beside the lean, tender, meaty pork.

To give your chops an apple upgrade, simply place your pork chops in a large ovenproof skillet or baking dish and smother those chops in a heap of applesauce. Then, just cook them as you normally would, until the internal temperature reads 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This internal temperature applies to both bone-in and boneless pork chops. For extra caramelization, you could also hit your pork chops with a pre-bake sear in a skillet on the stove to brown. Pro tip: To help the meat absorb more of the applesauce flavor, allow the chops to stand for around 15 minutes after removing them from the oven.