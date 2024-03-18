Unraveling The History Of Pairing Pork With Apples

Historians have found that folks have been eating pork as early as 5,000 B.C., and foodies were trading apples along the Silk Road – the ancient trade route linking China, Rome, India, and the Mediterranean – dating back to before the 1200s. But when did it become customary to serve pork with apples? The sweet-savory profile of pork chops is complemented by tart, acidic apples, which also provide an interesting textural element.

The pairing is hearty, comforting, and warming — and seems natural from an agricultural standpoint. Apple harvest season in the fall coincides with the pig slaughtering season (also in the fall). To preserve these elements in the winter months during the early days of animal husbandry, pork was turned into sausage, ham, or bacon, and apples were turned into applesauce, keeping the pairing running all year long.

Putting pork and apples together could also have to do with an element of terroir. Before industrial farming, it wasn't uncommon for farmers to allow their pigs to graze in apple orchards, where they would chow down on fallen fruits. This was a thrifty move for farmers, who then had to spend less money and resources on making dedicated pig feed. But, in doing so, perhaps the pork was subtly infused with an apple-y flavor. Either way, the thread of proto-pork-and-apples traces back to the beginning of recorded human culinary habits.