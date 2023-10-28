Stuff Pork With Apples For A Savory Marriage Of Flavors

If you're looking for a way to make a pork chop meal more exciting, you may want to consider stuffing the meat with apples for a delicious marriage of flavors — such as in Tasting Table's apple chutney-stuffed pork chops recipe. While you may not have thought to combine apples and pork before, the two ingredients work quite well together. Apples typically have a sweet taste, which offers a nice balance to the savoriness of pork — or if you prefer, tart apples pair just as well, creating a nuanced and dynamic flavor profile.

In fact, recipe developer Petar Marshall notes that any type of apple works well in the dish, so a major perk is that you get to use your favorite variety. If you like experimenting in the kitchen, this is the perfect opportunity to try this recipe a few times over with different types of apples to figure out which one you like the best.