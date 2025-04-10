12 Tips You Need For Making The Ultimate Chicken Fried Steak

The first step to making a good chicken fried steak is to get the right cut of beef. Now, there's no point in buying a fancy cut of beef to deep fry. In fact, that kind of goes against what chicken fried steak was created to do, which was to make cheaper cuts of meat more palatable. The genius lies in the fact that it takes tougher, less flavorful cuts of meat and transforms them into something delicious. Still, you want the meat to be tender enough so it's going to be easy to eat.

If you shop from a butcher, you can always tell them what you're cooking and they'll give you the right cut, and even help manually tenderize it for you. Usually, the absolute best cut to use is cube steak. Cube steak isn't really the name of the cut, but more the method of preparation of the meat, which has been cut thinner than regular steaks and been through a machine tenderization. This creates little cross cuts all over the meat, making it easier to chew when you eat it.

If you can't find cube steak, a great cut to use is top sirloin. (Sometimes cube steak is made from top sirloin anyway). Top sirloin is a leaner, yet still relatively tender cut of beef that is perfect for chicken fried steak. Whichever cut you use, you want your steaks to be relatively thin. If your steaks are too thick, then you've got to put your muscles to work and get pounding. Using a meat mallet or pounder, give your meat a bash. This has the added benefit of tenderizing the meat, if it hasn't been already. In my experience, a nice thickness for each steak is about a quarter of an inch.