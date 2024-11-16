The Absolute Best Cut To Use For Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken fried steak is one of those comforting meals that hinges on ingredients that are relatively easy to find at a reasonable cost. All you really need to pull off the Southern dish are a handful of spices, flour, milk, oil, and then the steak. When it comes to the steak, you might think you have to shell out cash to get the best cut, but that's not the case according to Nicole Brisson, executive chef and partner of Brezza and Bar Zazu located in Resorts World Las Vegas.

Advertisement

"Because you are looking for a tender steak I have always used cube steak," Brisson says. "In my opinion, chicken fried steak is more about the breading and gravy rather than the steak being the focus. This is probably the reason cheaper cuts are usually utilized for this dish." Cube steak is the most commonly used cut, including in our diner-style chicken fried steak recipe, but you can also use round steak — just use a meat tenderizer before dredging and frying.