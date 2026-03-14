Here's How Food Network Chooses Its Mystery Chopped Baskets

The "Chopped" mystery baskets have been challenging the country's top chefs for nearly two decades now. The entire premise of the fan-favorite show is built around the baskets, which are filled with a variety of interesting, and often obscure, ingredients that need to be transformed into top-tier dishes by the chefs competing on-screen. We've seen a lot of impressive results over the years, as well as some crazy basket inclusions, like reindeer pate, bull testicles, and pickled pig lips. Yet little is actually known about how the baskets come together.

While it's not really spoken about on the show, there has been a small bit of information revealed online about the people who assemble the baskets. It turns out that the ingredients are chosen by the culinary producer of the show and the executive chef of the Food Network, who was Ginevra Iverson at the time of writing.

According to the Food Network, the pair come up with ingredient ideas and then sit down together to figure out some possible combinations, all while checking a list of everything that's been used on the show previously to avoid repetition. There aren't really any rules, but the team does test how long it takes them to come up with a solution to the proposed basket. If it's longer than 15 seconds, they toss the idea out, as the chefs only have 20 to 30 minutes to cook dishes like key lime lamb chops, oat risotto, and broccoli cheddar soup with rabe and beer.