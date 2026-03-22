Before Food Network Made Him A Star, Guy Fieri Never Even Tuned Into Its Shows

Guy Fieri is one of the Food Network's biggest stars, and he's been gracing our screens for so long now that it's hard to imagine the channel without him. The iconic, spikey-haired chef was first introduced to viewers through a competition show called "Next Food Network Star" all the way back in 2006, when he was just a humble (but successful) Californian restaurateur. Since then, he's become a stalwart on our screens and the face of a number of legendary Food Network shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," "Guys Grocery Games," and more.

But apparently, Fieri wasn't actually a huge fan of the channel before "Next Food Network Star." In fact, he revealed in an interview that he actually didn't watch it at all. Speaking to Marc Summers on his podcast, "Marc Summers Unwraps," Fieri said that he went into the show completely blind. "I don't even know what I was doing there ... I hadn't seen the show. I hadn't even watched the Food Network," he told the host.

The reason he never turned the channel on was simple: He didn't want to watch people cook after spending an entire day working in a kitchen. He told Summers, "People would ask me all the time, 'You watch the Food Network?' and I'm like, 'I work in the restaurant business. I cook every day. You think I'm going to come home and watch a show about people cooking?' Crazy."