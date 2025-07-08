Guy Fieri's First Food Business Sold This Popular Snack

Guy Fieri has become an iconic face in America's food scene. A bestselling author and Emmy award-winning TV host, Fieri is known for his signature spikey-haired look and love of unique restaurants (though there are some foods Fieri won't touch). But long before he was touring the towns of the United States for his hit Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Fieri was slinging out a popular snack from a small, homemade cart: Soft baked pretzels.

Fieri traces his love of food all the way back to this time, when he was just 10 years old with a simple business idea. With the help of his father, the Columbus, Ohio native built a pretzel cart using a three-wheeled bicycle. The business was called The Awesome Pretzel Cart, an appropriate name for a 10-year-old entrepreneur to come up with, and it lasted for six years.

Fieri used the business to save money to study in France, where he learned all about international food. He was able to return and study further at the University of Nevada Las Vegas and later enter the restaurant business –- building the foundations for the illustrious career he has today.