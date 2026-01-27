The Food Network Show Guy Fieri Refused — Multiple Times — Before Triple D

Guy Fieri is known for many things. There's his cooking knowledge, of course, as well as his signature spikes and laid-back Nor-Cal demeanor. But in terms of his career, the biggest standout is really his iconic Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."

The show, known by fans as "Triple D," started all the way back in 2006 with a one-off pilot special that led to a full series launch the following year. It took Fieri, then just a budding star and local restaurateur, a little while to find his groove with the show, but with more than 45 seasons and counting under his belt, it's safe to say it's been a success story so far.

However, it turns out that Fieri was originally offered a very different show before "Triple D" popped up. The chef spoke about the topic on an episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," where he said that the Food Network actually called him about a kitchen appliance review show about six months before "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" was pitched. He agreed to the idea at first, but in the end, something didn't feel right about the whole thing.