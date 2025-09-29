The Only Ohio Restaurant Guy Fieri Visited 4X On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Guy Fieri has visited thousands of food joints over the years, and honestly, you would expect no less from the host of a show that debuted in 2007 and has been running for more than 40 seasons. Across that time, Fieri has spotlighted joints across the United States, Mexico, Italy, and Spain — with the high-flying chef even making it to the DC Universe. Of the 20-plus Ohio restaurants that have appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," several have earned a second visit, and a couple have been featured three times. But only one has made it on the show four times: the modern Mexican standout, Momocho.

Located in Cleveland, this restaurant was featured back in Season 1 and most recently in Season 32, with two additional appearances. Over the years, it's shown up under episode themes like "Twists and Traditions" and "Real Deal Mexican," proving its staying power. After all, it had the Mayor of Flavortown coming back not once, not twice, but four times.