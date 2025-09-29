The Only Ohio Restaurant Guy Fieri Visited 4X On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Guy Fieri has visited thousands of food joints over the years, and honestly, you would expect no less from the host of a show that debuted in 2007 and has been running for more than 40 seasons. Across that time, Fieri has spotlighted joints across the United States, Mexico, Italy, and Spain — with the high-flying chef even making it to the DC Universe. Of the 20-plus Ohio restaurants that have appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," several have earned a second visit, and a couple have been featured three times. But only one has made it on the show four times: the modern Mexican standout, Momocho.
Located in Cleveland, this restaurant was featured back in Season 1 and most recently in Season 32, with two additional appearances. Over the years, it's shown up under episode themes like "Twists and Traditions" and "Real Deal Mexican," proving its staying power. After all, it had the Mayor of Flavortown coming back not once, not twice, but four times.
Guy Fieri spotlighted Momocho's guacamole, trout, and brisket
Chef and owner Eric Williams opened Momocho in Cleveland's Ohio City in 2006. He's quick to reject the label of "authentic" Mexican cuisine. Instead, Momocho is built on bold flavors, seasonal ingredients, and inventive presentations. The menu takes traditional Mexican dishes and experiments with them, offering dishes that feel both familiar and fresh.
For any Mexican restaurant to thrive, they need a next-level guacamole, and Fieri gave a special shout out to Momocho's experimental take (served in six ways, with goat cheese, crab, and pineapple). He also highlighted the house-smoked trout. Other standout dishes include the machaca (a coffee and chile-braised beef brisket), mole-smothered pork chops, and tuna tacos topped with blood orange marmalade.
While Momocho remains the only Ohio restaurant to appear on the show four times, two others have been featured on three occasions. One is Geraci's Restaurant in Cleveland, known for its classic Italian fare. The other is Island Frydays in Cincinnati, a Caribbean-themed restaurant that showcased the bold flavors of Jamaican cuisine. Island Frydays, however, was unable to keep up with rising food costs in the post-pandemic economy and closed in 2024.