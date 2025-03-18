The Celebrity Chef Joining The DC Comic Universe In 2025

Have you ever watched your favorite movies or read your favorite superhero comics and wondered how much of our reality bleeds into theirs? If a McDonald's Quarter Pounder exists in a comic book world, does Disney World? Does Beyonce? Well, on March 19, you no longer have to wonder if the Mayor of Flavortown exists in other realities because his appearance in the DC comic universe is about to be confirmed for good.

"Batman/Superman: World's Finest" issue number 37 drops tomorrow and the iconic DC superheroes Batman and Superman will be joined by none other than celebrity chef and Food Network host Guy Fieri. Yes, that means Fieri's spiky blonde hairdo and signature pose are officially canon in the DC universe. This may not be Fieri's first time making a cameo in an illustrated universe, but it'll undoubtedly be the first time he'll serve some chili cheeseburgers and Brussels sprouts (the one vegetable Fieri can't live without) for residents of Gotham City and Metropolis.