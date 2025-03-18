The Celebrity Chef Joining The DC Comic Universe In 2025
Have you ever watched your favorite movies or read your favorite superhero comics and wondered how much of our reality bleeds into theirs? If a McDonald's Quarter Pounder exists in a comic book world, does Disney World? Does Beyonce? Well, on March 19, you no longer have to wonder if the Mayor of Flavortown exists in other realities because his appearance in the DC comic universe is about to be confirmed for good.
"Batman/Superman: World's Finest" issue number 37 drops tomorrow and the iconic DC superheroes Batman and Superman will be joined by none other than celebrity chef and Food Network host Guy Fieri. Yes, that means Fieri's spiky blonde hairdo and signature pose are officially canon in the DC universe. This may not be Fieri's first time making a cameo in an illustrated universe, but it'll undoubtedly be the first time he'll serve some chili cheeseburgers and Brussels sprouts (the one vegetable Fieri can't live without) for residents of Gotham City and Metropolis.
Guy Fieri brings Flavortown to the DC comic universe
The host of "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" has had an exciting year. Just three months into 2025 Fieri is not only making his first appearance in the DC comic universe, but he's also opened a new restaurant in Manhattan and launched a new set of Flavortown wing sauces. Looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just going to have to wait its turn to get its hands on the Boss of Sauce. Fieri joins a long list of other celebrities who have made guest appearances in the DC comic universe, including Jerry Seinfeld, Frank Sinatra, and even Nicolas Cage.
In terms of Fieri's role in the DC comic universe, the possibilities are endless. Will he defeat any villains with his killer spicy-sweet margarita? Will he invite Batman to Flavortown, and maybe whip up some Trash Can Nachos or Big Bite Burgers? Will he use his powers of flavor and food intuition for good ... or for evil? Only time will tell. Or the new issue, which you can find online and at participating comic book shops March 19.