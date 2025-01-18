Guy Fieri's Flavor Bomb Puree For A Spicy-Sweet Margarita

Famous for sampling other chef's food on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," celebrity chef Guy Fieri is a successful restaurateur himself. But surely his exposure to our great nation's countless creative restaurants have informed his own recipes, like the flavor bomb puree for a spicy-sweet margarita he shared with Food & Wine.

Advertisement

True to its name, the flavor bomb puree provides a burst of smoky, sweet, and fiery flavors. Fieri makes the puree for the camera on an Instagram video using pineapple, sugar, and a habanero pepper. His flavor bomb mixer features both canned pineapple like this can of Dole chunks and fresh pineapple. He uses a torch to scorch the habanero pepper and the sugar he sprinkles over the fresh pineapple chunks to create a burnt sweetness for more depth. Fieri then throws the torched ingredients into a blender with the pineapple puree, blitzing to combine. A habanero pepper is one of the hottest Mexican peppers, providing some serious heat for the acidity and sweetness of the pineapple to temper.

If adding an entire habanero to pineapple puree is a scary thought, remember that this flavor bomb puree is doled out an ounce per glass of margarita. You're blending it with alcohol, liqueur, citrus juices, and more sugar. With that big-picture mentality, Fieri's flavor bomb puree will bring just the right amount of sweet heat to a margarita recipe.

Advertisement