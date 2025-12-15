This Pittsburgh Diner Is Known For Big Hotcakes, Jumbot, And A Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Appearance
Long live the diner — easily the most comforting, reliable kind of restaurant there is. They're often open either 24 hours or longer hours than other spots, and you can always count on a delicious, filling meal, whatever your schedule is. They offer full service but no frills, with an easy-going atmosphere and affordable favorites. Knowing some of the best diners in America means that wherever you travel, you can find a spot for some great eats. And one of the best sources for this information is naturally Guy Fieri — check out spots featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and you really can't go wrong. In Pittsburgh, Fieri found a local treasure in Dor-Stop Restaurant. When it comes to the best diners to order breakfast at in every state, consider this to be one of Pennsylvania's.
Dor-Stop has been serving its community in the Dormont neighborhood since 1986, when it was founded by Vicki and Robert Lawhorne. It quickly became known for its giant, fluffy hotcakes. You can get all different variations of them, from banana, pumpkin, and apple cinnamon, to chocolate chip, walnut, and blueberry. There are plenty of egg dishes, and even a German-inspired potato pancake breakfast. But Dor-Stop is especially known for serving jumbot, a one-pot breakfast dish made with scrambled eggs, meat, potatoes, cheese, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. It seems to have originated in Italian households; Dor-Stop's own recipe with Italian sausage and green peppers was passed down to Vicki Lawhorne by her mother.
What people -- and Guy Fieri -- say about Dor-Stop
When Guy Fieri took cameras into Dor-Stop for "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he was joined by his own family, emphasizing the restaurant's family-friendliness. The family connection is indeed strong at Dor-Stop, considering its famous jumbot dish is a family tradition of the restaurant's founders. After Vicki Lawhorne cooks it up for Fieri, he's clearly an instant fan, first declaring it "great," then exclaiming, "That's a spicy dish!" and chugging water, apparently due to the peppers. He tells Lawhorne his dad would love it, but doesn't seem to want to share the tasty dish, adding, "He can order his own."
Restaurant patrons also chime in on the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" episode, explaining that jumbot is "everything mixed together ... just awesome-tasting," and "pretty much everything you would want in a breakfast meal." Meanwhile, reviews to this day prove that Dor-Stop belongs on your diner bucket list. The restaurant has changed hands, first to Justin and Jennifer Berger and more recently to Evren Karabacak, who also owns other Pittsburgh eateries — but all owners remain dedicated to the Lawhornes' original family-friendly vision. "If you want the 'homey' neighborhood diner experience, look no further," one reviewer said of Dor-Stop on Yelp!. "Every time I stop in, it's a reminder of what every town needs more of ... Every dish I've gotten here has been incredible." Another said that "The pancake is a must," while a third reviewer declared the raspberry French toast and Fieri's jumbot order "stunning."