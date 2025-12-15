This Pittsburgh Diner Is Known For Big Hotcakes, Jumbot, And A Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Appearance

Long live the diner — easily the most comforting, reliable kind of restaurant there is. They're often open either 24 hours or longer hours than other spots, and you can always count on a delicious, filling meal, whatever your schedule is. They offer full service but no frills, with an easy-going atmosphere and affordable favorites. Knowing some of the best diners in America means that wherever you travel, you can find a spot for some great eats. And one of the best sources for this information is naturally Guy Fieri — check out spots featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and you really can't go wrong. In Pittsburgh, Fieri found a local treasure in Dor-Stop Restaurant. When it comes to the best diners to order breakfast at in every state, consider this to be one of Pennsylvania's.

Dor-Stop has been serving its community in the Dormont neighborhood since 1986, when it was founded by Vicki and Robert Lawhorne. It quickly became known for its giant, fluffy hotcakes. You can get all different variations of them, from banana, pumpkin, and apple cinnamon, to chocolate chip, walnut, and blueberry. There are plenty of egg dishes, and even a German-inspired potato pancake breakfast. But Dor-Stop is especially known for serving jumbot, a one-pot breakfast dish made with scrambled eggs, meat, potatoes, cheese, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. It seems to have originated in Italian households; Dor-Stop's own recipe with Italian sausage and green peppers was passed down to Vicki Lawhorne by her mother.