12 Best Value Items At Trader Joe's, According To Regulars

If you're not shopping in bulk, Trader Joe's can be one of the best places to save money on groceries — as long as you know what to buy, that is. We've gathered online reviews from regular customers to ascertain some of the best value items at this nationwide chain. On this list, you'll find everything from seasonal favorites and year-round staples, to value-added products and kitchen basics. Saving money while shopping doesn't have to be boring, especially when you're pushing your cart through a store like Trader Joe's.

Several of the products on this list are imported from Europe. If you think that means they'll be exorbitantly expensive, think again. Because private label products make up most of Trader Joe's offerings, the store can save quite a bit of money. Keep in mind, though, that "best value" is not necessarily equivalent to "cheap;" rather, than seeking out the lowest prices, we gave preference to products that cost less at Trader Joe's than they do at other stores (big-box stores like Costco and Sam's Club, excluded). You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.