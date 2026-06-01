12 Best Value Items At Trader Joe's, According To Regulars
If you're not shopping in bulk, Trader Joe's can be one of the best places to save money on groceries — as long as you know what to buy, that is. We've gathered online reviews from regular customers to ascertain some of the best value items at this nationwide chain. On this list, you'll find everything from seasonal favorites and year-round staples, to value-added products and kitchen basics. Saving money while shopping doesn't have to be boring, especially when you're pushing your cart through a store like Trader Joe's.
Several of the products on this list are imported from Europe. If you think that means they'll be exorbitantly expensive, think again. Because private label products make up most of Trader Joe's offerings, the store can save quite a bit of money. Keep in mind, though, that "best value" is not necessarily equivalent to "cheap;" rather, than seeking out the lowest prices, we gave preference to products that cost less at Trader Joe's than they do at other stores (big-box stores like Costco and Sam's Club, excluded). You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.
Spanish saffron
If you're on the market for a saffron that will stand up well in dishes like paella, the Spanish saffron at Trader Joe's is a solid choice. Customers celebrate its astoundingly low price, while also noting that this product is excellent for everyday cooking — for instance, in Moroccan and Spanish dishes. One Redditor reported that while this is not the most potent saffron, you can add a bit more than recipes dictate to make up the difference. After all, as one customer pointed out, you might otherwise have to pay double or triple the price to get saffron of a higher caliber. We concur that this product is worth buying, having recently recommended saffron as one of the best spices to buy at Trader Joe's.
Not all saffron is created equally, so there's something to be said for buying this stunning red spice at a specialty market instead. That might be the way to go if you want a bolder saffron flavor to stand out in, say, kheer or a milkshake. Dedicated spice vendors are also where you'll find Persian saffron, which differs from Spanish saffron in that the former tends to offer an earthier, more robust flavor profile. Nevertheless, saffron is famously expensive (and for good reason), so there's no shame in buying the .025-ounce glass bottles at Trader Joe's for just under $6 apiece.
Olive oil
Raise your hand if you felt like a deer in the headlights when olive oil prices began spiking in 2023. Thankfully, this cooking staple can be found for superb prices at Trader Joe's, where several varieties are up for grabs. For instance, the Main Squeeze Extra Virgin Olive Oil is versatile and convenient to use, and it even features an adjustable spout. A 25.36-ounce bottle costs about $11. Meanwhile, the olive oil blend that Trader Joe's imports from Italy, and sells in 33.8-ounce bottles, can be substituted for vegetable oil, and it goes for roughly $10.
It's not just the affordable prices that make Trader Joe's olive oils appealing. These products perform well against their competition, too. Indeed, we recently ranked Trader Joe's cold-pressed, premium extra virgin olive oil as the best of several store-brand olive oils. But don't just take our word for it. Customers agree that Trader Joe's olives oils are a steal, and one Redditor mentioned that the most expensive, highest quality olive oil at Trader Joe's is cheaper than similar olive oils elsewhere.
Nuts
What's your favorite kind of nut? You may very well find a new one if you spend enough time shopping at Trader Joe's, where you can try a wide variety of nuts at relatively affordable prices. We're not just talking about almonds, peanuts, and cashews. At Trader Joe's, you'll also discover diversity in both how the nuts are prepared and the regions from which they are sourced.
For instance, one Redditor said that the Marcona almonds, which are cultivated in Spain and taste sweeter and creamier than Californian almonds, come for a great price. Trader Joe's version features roasted Marcona almonds tossed with both salt and rosemary, making healthy eating all the more enticing. We found a 6-ounce bag for $5.99, which isn't half bad considering this product is fancy enough to be served on charcuterie boards. Plus, with its well-balanced flavors, this product topped our past ranking of Trader Joe's nuts.
When it comes to great deals, folks have also recommended the Old Fashioned Blister Peanuts, hazelnuts, pine nuts, pistachios, and cashew pieces. Some of these come in rather plain avatars, while others are interestingly seasoned. Of course, a bag of garlic and onion pistachios or chile and garlic cashews serve as excellent savory snacks, but you can more easily use the plain versions in recipes. That's all the more reason to stock up on both.
Kerrygold butter
Purchasing an imported food item always adds elegance to what might otherwise be an ordinary grocery haul. Whether it's DOP (or PDO) cheese or a fancy wine, flavors and textures have the ability to transport us to another destination. Not only that, but European dairy products often boast superior flavors and textures to that which we find in the states. It turns out that splurging on Kerrygold butter really is worth the price, thanks to the natural, grassy diet of the cows that produce this sweet yellow butter.
Kerrygold butter is going to be a bit pricey no matter where you buy it, because it's imported from Ireland. However, multiple Redditors have confirmed that Trader Joe's Kerrygold butter is relatively affordable when compared to stores like Target. Look for the gold and green blocks with the rest of Trader Joe's butter selection. If your store doesn't carry it or is out of stock, though, don't fret; Trader Joe's private label cultured salted butter is also a customer favorite, and it's said to give the popular Irish brand a run for its money.
Organic 3 Grain Tempeh
Even if you eat meat, you should be buying Trader Joe's Organic 3 Grain Tempeh. For one, it's extremely budget-friendly — an 8-ounce package sells for $2.49 — so you're not going to break the bank as you expand your horizons. In addition to its affordability, this tempeh also packs an impressive flavor and nutritional profile. While tempeh can sometimes turn us off with excessive bitterness or bland chunkiness, the inclusion of brown rice, barley, and millet, in addition to soybeans, ensures that this tempeh is tasty and bursting with textural nuances. Plus, it's on the thinner side and pleasingly firm, so it won't fall apart while you're cooking it.
This tempeh is easily one of the best Trader Joe's items under $3, and customers agree that it's much more affordable than tempeh products found at competing grocery stores. That includes Asian groceries. One Redditor especially appreciated that a single pack of tempeh squeezes in nearly 50 grams of protein (that's 19 grams per serving). If the notion of affordable protein intrigues you, check out Trader Joe's fantastic tofu selection as well.
Wine
You might not find what has been affectionately dubbed "two-buck chuck" for $2 at Trader Joe's anymore (prices fluctuate and vary across stores), but there's no denying that Charles Shaw wines remain a steal. But don't limit yourself to those iconic white labels; other brands have customers' blessings for being both easy on the wallet and sublime in flavor. Indeed, European, South American, and North American wines all made our list of $5-Or-Less Trader Joe's wines not to be missed.
Wine is one of the most commonly recommended items on the internet when it comes to affordably delicious products at Trader Joe's. One customer noted that they regularly serve Trader Joe's wines that cost $15 or less to houseguests. Another recommended purchasing fortified wines — including port wine, vermouth, and marsala — at Trader Joe's.
All that said, be warned. There are still wines that you should avoid buying at Trader Joe's. When complexity and balance are lacking, even a low price tag might not be enough of a reason to add a subpar bottle to your cart.
Eggs
Your hunt for affordable eggs might not be as desperate as it was a year ago (we're currently in a period of oversupply), but it's still worth buying your eggs at Trader Joe's to save a dollar here and there. Depending on where you live, the savings may be small or large, but when repeated week after week, you'll find that they really do add up.
Certainly, customers frequently cite eggs among the store's best deals. One customer proclaimed that their jaw dropped upon first seeing the price tag attached to these eggs; they reported that it was about one third of the price of similar eggs at competing grocery stores. Others concurred that the pasture raised eggs pack an incredible value, with one Florida-based customer specifically mentioning that the pasture raised eggs at Trader Joe's are $2 to $3 cheaper per dozen. Yet another customer praised the relatively long shelf life of Trader Joe's eggs.
Needless to say, if you have a soufflé or quiche on your mind, Trader Joe's is the place to do your grocery shopping. Plus, we found that the organic pasture raised large brown eggs are only $1 more expensive than their non-organic counterparts, a win for those who want to shop more ethically without going into debt.
Hash browns
If you tend to spend your hard-earned money on breakfast and brunch, consider replacing those hash browns from the diner with hash browns from Trader Joe's. When paired with the aforementioned eggs, you'll have a well-rounded and satisfying breakfast in front of you. They come in whole and shredded varieties, each one ringing up for $3 or less. That's why customers often consider Trader Joe's hash browns to be one of the best value items at the grocery store.
In addition to praising their affordability, folks have given the flavors and textures of these hash browns glowing reviews. One Redditor said that the hash browns are nothing short of heavenly and a refreshing departure from other commercial hash browns, which tend to be mushy. In response, customers recommended sprinkling these hash browns with seasonings like garlic and onion powder, melting cheese on top of them, or slathering them with jelly. Furthermore, an air fryer can take Trader Joe's hash browns to another level, making each one crispy with a fraction of the oil and time you might otherwise require.
Meanwhile, Trader Joe's shredded hash browns can be incorporated into casseroles, used as a base for waffles, or even implemented as a thickener for soups. Hesitant to shell out the big bucks for pastry crust that doesn't taste like cardboard? Use hash browns instead; this substitute allows you to tap into the classic egg and potato combination to make an outstanding quiche crust.
Nut butters and nut-free spreads
We couldn't give nuts a shoutout without also mentioning nut butters on this list. Customers are quick to recommend Trader Joe's nut butters to those on the hunt for great deals, and we've tried quite a few of them to discover our favorites. Those watching their sodium intake will be pleased to hear that several of these nut butters are made without salt. Similarly, sugar is present in only a few of these products. You may need to flex your arm muscles as you stir these jars, which is proof that they aren't filled with much other than nuts, and perhaps a bit of salt and/or sugar.
Like other "natural" nut butters, these products tend to come at a higher price than, say, Jiffy or Peter Pan brand products. Nevertheless, all things considered, folks say that they are excellent buys. The almond butters and peanut butters — which come in crunchy, smooth, salted, and unsalted varieties — have received several shoutouts in particular. However, a sunflower seed spread and a Nutella-adjacent cocoa almond butter spread are also up for grabs. Let's not forget the Speculoos cookie butter, either, which is entirely nut-free. One customer further mentioned that Trader Joe's jam and jelly selection is exquisite, so if you frequently eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, take note.
Frozen Indian food
Take-out can take you out when it comes to staying within your budget. Many diners therefore turn to Trader Joe's when craving Indian food. The store has an astounding selection of Indian staples, including a versatile garlic achaar sauce, naan-inspired flatbreads, and several shelf-stable pouches of dals and curries. Last year, we ranked over two dozen Indian products at Trader Joe's to help you decide what's worth buying. We recommended several frozen Indian foods, and that also happens to be the category that appeals to those searching for high value groceries.
Vegetarians might go for the baingan bharta or palak paneer, while those who eat meat might prefer butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, or vindaloo, which comes in fiery chicken and lamb varieties. Thinking about handheld items, the vegetable masala burgers are a hit among Indians, as are the vegetable samosas. The latter comes in a pumpkin variety that folks adore and stock up on each fall.
While one customer admitted that the frozen Indian food at Trader Joe's doesn't hold a candle to restaurant cuisine, it's nevertheless flavorful and worth purchasing for its low price. (Plus, who could overlook the convenience factor?) If you find that flavor is lacking, you can always improvise upon any of these products by adding spices or chutneys.
Winter squash
Even though outdoor swimming pools have re-opened across the country, soup season will be back before you know it. Whether it's a butternut squash soup with brown butter that's on your mind or a spaghetti squash Pad Thai recipe, you'll have the opportunity to save money twice: First, by making your dishes from scratch, and second, by purchasing the requisite winter squash at Trader Joe's.
Though the produce selection varies at other times of the year, you can count on Trader Joe's to sell winter squash varieties like butternut, acorn, spaghetti, and red kuri once the air begins to turn brisk. Customers love that these squashes are sold by the piece, rather than by the pound, which usually makes them more affordable. Just remember to grab the largest one if you want to get the most bang for your buck.
There's one more reason why Trader Joe's winter squash is such a great bargain: You don't have to worry so much about it rotting on the countertop. The sturdy, thick rinds of winter squashes keep them from spoiling quickly, so you can stock up on more than one at once.
Cheese
Spend a little time on Reddit, and you'll find that there's no dearth of recommendations for which cheeses to buy at Trader Joe's. Regarding the best value cheeses, we've seen folks expound upon the merits of feta, goat, Parmesan, cream cheese, mozzarella, burrata, and holiday specialty products like the famous cranberry chèvre goat cheese.
Indeed, we ranked goat cheese (including its plain, crumbled, and flavored varieties) among the best Trader Joe's bargains that smart shoppers should never skip. We found that multiple customers shared our opinion, stating that goat cheese can be anywhere from 40% to 100% more expensive at other stores.
European cheeses, too, fetch a much higher price at other grocery stores, as confirmed by one Redditor. That includes seasonal varieties like the English cheddar cheese with champagne and Spanish sheep milk cheese with quince jam (both of which are great for holiday gatherings), as well as year-round staples like Parmigiano Reggiano Stravecchio and Manchego cheese.
Methodology
We curated this list using customer reviews on sites like Reddit. We didn't necessarily look for the cheapest items, but instead focused on products that cost less at Trader Joe's than they do at competing grocery stores (because stores like Costco and Sam's Club sell in bulk, they were not considered). When we mentioned specific prices, they were based on the online listings for a New York City-based store, though prices will vary across store location and over time. Finally, we made sure that each product was described by customers as delicious, in addition to being affordable.