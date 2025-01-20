Trader Joe's Nut Butters, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's isn't exactly known for its wealth of options. But the grocery store chain's streamlined selection is actually a big reason why people love shopping there: It's less overwhelming to shop somewhere that doesn't offer countless options. Of course, if there's one food item Trader Joe's isn't lacking when it comes to variety, it's nut butters. The store stocks a surprising number of different nut butters, in fact, including some with creative add-ins (and others that are almost indistinguishable from each other).

But don't worry. I've done the hard work of tasting each Trader Joe's nut butter product. As a result, I can provide you with all the necessary details, including which ones you should consider buying, and which options may not be worth your time or money. When determining the ranking order of Trader Joe's nut butters, my main criteria came down to flavor and texture — with the latter being especially important.

With that in mind, grab your butter knife and homemade sandwich bread as we explore the wealth of nut butters this popular chain has to offer. Here are Trader Joe's nut butters ranked from worst to best.