For The Best Trader Joe's Hash Browns, Turn To Your Air Fryer

As all breakfast lovers probably already know, Trader Joe's sells hash brown patties — similar to the ones that you would find at McDonald's — in their frozen section. This means that you can have crispy hash browns whenever the craving hits. But how do you get them as crispy as you want them? Use your air fryer.

The air fryer is the perfect method for cooking TJ's hash browns because you're guaranteed to deliver the same texture you would get at McDonald's or another restaurant but with much less oil. Just a light spray of cooking oil over the top of the hash browns will get them as crispy as deep frying in a whole vat of oil would.

Another perk of using the air fryer is how hands-off it is. Once the hash browns are in the air fryer, all you'll have to worry about is flipping them partway through. Besides that, you can focus on cooking whatever other breakfast items you're planning on serving with the hash browns. Finally, it's much faster in the oven; it should take just about 10 minutes or less in the air fryer, while the oven requires 25 minutes (plus preheating time).